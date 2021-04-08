This is how Metro Manila residents can register for free COVID-19 vaccine online

Online users encouraged residents of Metro Manila to register for free COVID-19 vaccination in their respective local government units amid the still raging novel coronavirus pandemic.

The region, including surrounding provinces Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna, called the NCR Bubble are currently under the re-imposed enhanced community quarantine to help curb the continuous spikes of infections in the country.

The highest number of active cases are within the NCR, according to the Department of Health’s tracker.

“Protect yourself and your family. Wherever you are in Metro Manila, register for the free COVID-19 vaccine and get vaccinated!” one user said.

One Twitter user, meanwhile, brought up the EZ Consult app, an online vaccine registration app that supports local government units of Quezon City, Las Piñas and Quirino province.

“I think you all should register to eZconsult for the vaccine now. If you’re not in priority, it’s fine. I don’t know how long it will take for them to review your profile but you’ll get your health passport as soon as you sign up your CEIR (Covid-19 Electronic Immunization Registry) form,” the user said.

In a post on the app’s Facebook page, EZ Consult shared infographics on how the public can access and register for their vaccine slots.

“We would like to help everyone with their concerns in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination using our app and website. To all residents of Quezon City Government, City of Las Piñas and Quirino Province, kindly read the top 12 common Frequently Asked Questions. Thank you,” the post read.

Other LGUs also launched their online registration websites and forms where residents can queue in for COVID-19 vaccination:

These are the cities with their respective registration platforms:

Manila – http://manilacovid19vaccine.com

Makati – https://www.covid19vaccine.safemakati.com

Malabon – ly/MalabonCVOPr (form)

Muntinlupa – https://vaccine.muntinlupacity.gov.ph/muncovac/

Navotas – https://covax.navotas.gov.ph/

Parañaque – https://m.oneparanaque.info

Valenzuela – https://valtrace.appcase.net/Register/Login?vaccine=true

Mandaluyong – mandaluyong.gov.ph/vaccine/

Taguig – Taguig Trace app

Pasig – Pasig Pass app

Caloocan – ly/CaloocanCVOPr

In the provinces, here are registration links for residents in Bulacan and Rizal.

Pulilan, Bulacan – MOM (pulilan.gov.ph)

Antipolo, Rizal – ANTIPOLO Bantay Covid | Registration (appcase.net)

Taytay Rizal – COVID-19 VACCINATION PRE-REGISTRATION FORM TAYTAY, RIZAL (google.com) (form)

There were, however, complaints that some online forms are difficult to access.

Others voiced out that the LGUs should have a unified data gathering system to make it less confusing to the public.

“Walang synchronize na data gathering unlike Vietnam nacontrol nilq dahil Magaling ang mga namumuno din di tulad dito sa Pinas mga incompetence lalo na yung presidente,”one user said.

“I wish they were all united…nag collaborate at isang system lang ginawa…less confusing at laking tipid pa sana ng gobyerno,” another user said.

Amid the worsening pandemic situation, vaccine confidence in the country remain low among Filipinos.

A recent Pulse Asia survey in late March revealed that only 16% of respondents are willing to have themselves inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine and the majority of 61% declined to receive jabs.

The survey was conducted from February 22 to March 3 through face-to-face interviews among 2,400 respondents.