Quiapo Church sets up COVID-19 memorial wall

Manila’s Quiapo Church has set up a memorial wall for those who succumbed to COVID-19.

Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar, said the memorial wall placed outside the church allows people to write the names of their departed loved ones.

“We have a memorial wall where people can write the names of those who died during the pandemic,” he told Radio Veritas on Thursday.

The Manila archdiocese on Wednesday embarked on a three-day prayer marathon. Each day has different intentions related to the health crisis.

On May 8, Bishop Broderick Pabillo will lead Manila’s clergy in a day of prayer and remembrance for those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

According to him, the archdiocese will mark the day with the “Mass for the Dead” at the Manila Cathedral at 9 a.m.

“We bring together at the altar of the Lord all the tears and sorrows of our people for their loved ones,” Pabillo said.

“The whole archdiocese will mourn for our dead during this pandemic but with great hope given by the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus,” he said.

A memorial wall, he added, can also be set up in parishes with the pictures of those who died to COVID-19.

“This can serve as a reminder to all to always pray for them,” Pabillo said.

