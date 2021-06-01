Fans can now ‘summon’ Alexandra Trese to tweets by using these phrases

Twitterverse can now “summon” Alexandra Trese, the occult investigator from the Philippine-made anime series to be shown on Netflix, by tweeting certain phrases on the microblogging platform.

The streaming giant on Monday announced that tweeting the phrases “#TabiTabiPo” and “#TreseOnNetflix” enables an emoji of the titular character herself to appear.

It features her iconic hairline known as the “devil’s hairline” because of its resemblance to horns, according to Budjette Tan, the writer of the graphic novel series on which it is based from.

Now you can summon Alexandra Trese any time you need her. Keep your eyes peeled and use #TabiTabiPo #TreseOnNetflix if you see anything weird 👀 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) May 31, 2021

“On a scale of one to 13, how excited are you for #TreseOnNetflix?” the streaming giant added in another tweet.

Prior to Netflix Philippines’ post, Jerald Uy, who runs the blog “Jerald’s Secret HQ,” asked if “Trese” would be the “first PH comics character to have a Twitter emoji.”

He tweeted the phases “#TabiTabiPo” and “#TreseOnNetflix” and then tagged Tan and the streaming giant’s Philippine account.

Tan expressed his amazement upon learning of the emoji made just for the upcoming series.

“Tabi tabi po” can be heard uttered by Trese in the trailer, shortly after it shows a scene of the bloodied coach of the MRT-3 in Guadalupe Station.

The scene then transitions to the protagonist encountering “Nuno sa Manhole,” a character based on the Philippine mythological creature “nuno sa punso” which is a dwarf-life nature spirit believed to inhabit anthills or termite mounds.

In local superstition, “tabi tabi po” is a phrase uttered whenever one passes by places believed to be where the “nuno” resides, so as to avoid being hexed by them.

Its literal translation is “please move aside” or “please step aside.”

“Trese” is the first-ever Philippine-made anime series to be adapted by Netflix.

It is based on the award-winning graphic novel series of Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Alexandra is voiced by actress Liza Soberano for its Filipino dub while Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.