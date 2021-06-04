SulongVaklash: Rundown of Pride Month events

The lingering COVID-19 pandemic once again failed to stop Pride Month festivities this year.

In a community meeting last week, non-profit organization Metro Manila Pride unveiled the list of activities for the while month of June.

The organizers said for the second Pride March under a pandemic, they would still hold the march virtually on the last Saturday of June which is the 26th.

This year’s theme is “#SulongVaklash: Sama-Samang Pagaklas ang ating Lunas.”

In choosing this year’s theme for the 2021 Pride March and festival, the organizers said they thought of a call-to-action theme that festival that responds to and addresses the current socio-political issues that LGBTQIA+ Filipinos across all sectors continue to face.

For the Metro Manila Pride org, the march remains to be a protest.

“Patuloy pa rin ang pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa buong mundo kabilang na sa Pilpinas. Kasabay nito ay patuloy din ang marahas na danas ng LGBTQIA+ community—diskriminasyon na lalong pinagiigting ng kasalukuyang administrasyon,” the organization’s manifesto this year read.

“Bagaman nito, hindi tayo magpapatinag. Ngayong 2021, mananatiling protesta ang pride. Patuloy nating isusulong ang ating mga jarapatan ghigit lalo na ng mga LGBTQIA+ na Filipino. Patuloy tayong kikilos kasabay ng patuloy nating pagpupugay sa kulay ng ating bahaghari, mga kulay na suamasalamin sa samut saring talent at tinig, ligaya, at lijha mga buay at pagibig na patuloy sa pagsulong,” it added.

In 2014, they started the “love trilogy” themes which lasted until 2016, followed by the “together” trilogy which began in 2017. “Sulong” theme was started last year.

Here are the Metro Manila Pride March themes over the recent years:

2014 – #ComeOutForLove: Kasi Pag-ibig Pa Rin

2015: #FightForLove: Iba-iba, Sama-Sama

2016: #LetLoveIn: Kahit kanino, Kahit kalian

2017: #Heretogether

2018: #RiseUpTogether

2019: #ResistTogether

2020: #SulongWagPatinag

To continue the tradition, the Metro Manila Pride org announced events that will be held virtually.

They would continue with Weekly calendar on Mondays, which showcases the upcoming pride activities both from MMPRIDE and other organizations and community groups.

They would also hold Pride speaks series which is bi-weekly discussion.

These short talks seek “to put a spotlight on meaningful ideas, actions and projects by LGBTQIA+ persons that have potential to spark interest.”

This year, the organization also collaborated with queer artists for the series of Instagram and Facebook filters.

Called #SulongVaklash AR (augmented reality) filters, the visual aid would represent themes by various queer artists.

Meanwhile, here are the other Pride Month activities and events slated for the entire month:

Hangout session: On conversations – June 4, Friday

Kamustahan session to discuss what conversation starters would’ve been great for you and different communities, family, friends, classmates, workplace

Sulong Sining 2021 : Queer creators festival – June 12, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Viewing party and Zoom hangout session featuring select pieces from various queer creators along with live performances and a DJ Set

This would be broadcasted on social media.

Socials CONVO 2 – June 16, Wednesday

A series of questions; sharing of own affirmations, words of encouragements and social contracts for the community

Sulong Sabay-Sabahay 2021 – June 19, 11 p.m.

A registration-only Zoom party featuring various queer DJS performers and other prizes and surpises

#AKLASRUM: A hangout on protest-art making – June 25, Friday, 7 p.m.

A registration-only hangout session featuring key queer artists and organizers to share creative process in crafting protest art and workshop session for participate create and share their own work

#SulongVAKLASH: 2021 Metro Pride virtual march and festival – June 26, Saturday, 7 p.m.

This would be broadcasted on social media. —Rosette Adel