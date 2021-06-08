A satire account tweeted a scathing remark about a party that was hosted at an establishment in Cebu City amid the still raging coronavirus pandemic.

“Just In: Economy in Cebu booms as rich kids detached from reality have the time of their lives,” Philippine Daily Sun‘s tweet read.

To resemble more of a news report, it also attached a link. Instead of directing users to an article, it leads to a music video of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

JUST IN: Economy in Cebu booms as rich kids detached from reality have the time of their lives. | via @PHDailyStar For more business news, visit: https://t.co/Rc2V20bFgV pic.twitter.com/LyVcAMEuqK — Philippine Daily Sun (@PHDailySun) June 6, 2021

It was posted on June 6 and had since earned over 12,600 likes and circulated more than 4,000 times on the micro-blogging platform.

The tweet was referring to the crowded bar in Metro Cebu, one of the high-risk areas for viral transmissions. A video of the gathering was shared by a concerned resident.

In the video clip, customers did not observe the mandated minimum public health standards against the virus which causes COVID-19 such as physical distancing and the wearing of face shields over face masks.

The establishment appeared to be an open-space bar. However, due to the heavy downpour that night, bar customers appeared to cram under its roofed area.

Cebu City is under the modified general community quarantine, the most relaxed quarantine phase, wherein basic health protocols are still required from the public.

Some social media users later praised the account for its straightforward writing. A Reddit user even shared a screenshot of it on r/Philippines.

“This is how you do a headline,” the user said.

In its latest tweet on June 7, the PDS account clarified that the local government should still be responsible for this incident.

It shared a screenshot of a tweet that seemed to pass the blame on the customers only.

“This is not the kind of message we want to impart. The gov’t is still mostly responsible. They allowed establishments like this to open unsupervised. Plus, they’re only being strict on anti-gov’t mass gatherings. You don’t see PNP intervening in pro-gov’t rallies or parties,” its tweet read.

No. This is not the kind of message we want to impart. The gov’t is still mostly responsible. They allowed establishments like this to open unsupervised. Plus, they’re only being strict on anti-gov’t mass gatherings. You don’t see PNP intervening in pro-gov’t rallies or parties. pic.twitter.com/8cApFDMG8e — Philippine Daily Sun (@PHDailySun) June 6, 2021

Some social media users, meanwhile, once again raised concern over the privilege of some Filipinos who could go to parties amid the health crisis.

“Rich people can do what they want, yet the masses are constrained to do what they need,” one user said.

“You don’t see the poor partying in the middle of a pandemic. It’s the rich,” another user wrote.

Similarly, some Reddit users noted that the “pasaway” narrative is no longer exclusive in Metro Manila.

“I mean, look at other provinces having a spike of cases at the moment. Makes you wonder if the ‘imperial Manila’ was just a way for other provinces to cover their faults,” one user said.

“Lots of parties do happen in Cebu. Parang walang covid lang talaga dito,” another user said.

Based on reports, Cebu City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office issued a show-cause order against the owner of the establishment.

This does not come with a preventive suspension, however, thus it can still legally operate while waiting for the city government’s decision.

Following this incident, the Department of Health called on local government units to reinforce the national government’s policy against mass gatherings, including parties, amid the country’s struggle in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency reiterated these activities are “superspreader” events or those that could further spread transmissions.