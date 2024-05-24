‘Had to close it down’: How a struggling waffle cafe in Cebu got its second chance

A waffle cafe owner in Cebu City expressed gratitude for being given a second chance by their landlord instead of closing his business which he said is his “dream.”

Entrepreneur RJ Basar III on May 23 shared that they almost had to close his “dream cafe” due to low sales.

“Last night, I talked to our landlord and he gave us an offer we couldn’t resist. I grabbed it. But this was God saying this is my second chance,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Got extended! Pls. continue to support me and my little café,” Basar added with a heart hands emoji.

pic.twitter.com/3bdcRfm7vW — RJ 🧇 (@waffleguyy) May 23, 2024

The day before that, Basar revealed that their landlord allowed them more time but added they were “not out of the woods yet.”

“Simple blessings like [these are] hard to come by, yet I’m beyond grateful already. Thank you, LORD, for this blessing. And, OH! Did I forget to mention that I have the best landlord ever?” he wrote on May 22.

The entrepreneur is also seeking the public’s opinion on whether he should tap “foodie influencers” to promote their cafe.

— RJ 🧇 (@waffleguyy) May 22, 2024

Basar said that their cafe is located at 644 Katipunan Street in Brgy. Tisa at Cebu City.

It is beside the Shell Gas Station and within Bucket Shrimps and The Good Burger.

Hi Guys! Here is our location:

📍Waffle Grid Tisa, 644 Katipunan Street, Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City Landmarks: beside Shell Gas Station and within Bucket Shrimps and The Good Burger Socials:

IG: @ waffle.grid

Tiktok: @ waffle.grid

https://t.co/7s8E0nOTnh — RJ 🧇 (@waffleguyy) May 24, 2024

Waffle Grid also accepts deliveries via GrabFood and foodpanda.

“Cebu peeps can also order online via these apps. Thank you again, guys!” Basar wrote.

His cafe sells Belgian Waffles in different varieties such as Classic, Pure Peanut Butter, Fruity Blueberry and Chocolate KitKat.

It also serves Waffle Pizzas in various flavors like Beef and Mushroom, Hawaiian and Meatlovers (Overaload).

Waffle Grid likewise sells Croffle or a cross of Croissant and Waffle in Cookie Monster, Bananatella, Matchafesting, But First-Toffee and Berry Best.

Its beverages include coffee, milk tea and Coffee Creations which include Sea Salt Latte and Nutella Latte.

The cafe’s menu can be viewed here.

Waffle Grid calls itself the “home of waffle pizzas in Cebu.”