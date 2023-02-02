‘Faith in humanity restored’: Cebu nursing student lauded for saving vendor with slash wound

Content warning: The article mentions graphic violence.

A second-year nursing student received praise online after she successfully saved a vendor’s life.

On Monday, January 30, a 54-year-old mango vendor was selling mangoes across a commercial building in Plaridel Street, downtown Cebu City when her live-in partner suddenly pulled her and slashed her neck before fleeing.

Coincidentally, nursing student Angyl Faith Ababat was in the area where the crime happened.

“At first I was hesitant to help since there were a lot of other pre-med or med students there. So I was hoping they will be the first to respond to the lady. But no one responded, and when I saw Nanay almost collapsing, I thought, ‘what if no one’s there to help?’ That’s why I took the initiative to respond,” Faith said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Faith also expressed gratitude to her instructors who taught her how to handle health emergencies.

“I am thankful to my RLE (Related Learning Experience) Clinical instructors at UC (University of Cebu) because they taught us the basics and especially wound care. And aside from that, there are also training at school that I was able to apply,” the nursing student said in Cebuano and English.

The vendor, meanwhile, was rushed to the nearest hospital to receive treatment. According to police, the victim is still recovering at the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the University of Cebu recognized the heroic action of their student.

“Faith in humanity restored by one of our nursing students. Kudos! Angyl for the kind deed and genuity that you showed to people in need,” the university said.

The comment section was also filled with warm messages commending the nursing student.

“Your name suits your personality, Angyl Faith. God bless you always,” an online user wrote.

“You’ll definitely be a great nurse someday. Keep doing what is right,” a Facebook user said.

“I saw the vid, nanay was so lucky that you were there..you responded without hesitation, good call, bless you dai,” a social media user commented.

Local news reported that Cebu City Police Office Director Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog is planning to honor Faith in CCPO’s upcoming flag-raising ceremony on Monday, February 6.