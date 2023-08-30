Award-winning scale model surfaces online amid debate on Slater Young’s new condo project

An old post featuring an award-winning design by a Greece-based architectural firm resurfaced online.

This is after Filipinos shared and commented on the post amid the controversy involving the Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired real estate project of Slater Young.

Slater on August 24 unveiled the scale model of The Rise at Monterrazas, a massive luxury condominium complex to be built on the mountainside in Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces, the actor-civil engineer said that his team “wants the project to be as sustainable as possible.”

The condominium being built on the mountain, however, elicited mixed reactions.

Some Filipinos were impressed by this plan. Other Filipinos disapproved of it, citing possible environmental destruction and its consequences.

Amid these conversations, a Facebook post by Architizer, an online publication dedicated to celebrating architectural marvels, resurfaced on the platform.

The post showcased a concept project called The Gods and Dreams Resort. It was designed by 314 Architecture Studio, a firm in Athens, Greece.

It also won Architizer’s A+ Awards in 2022. Photos featuring this design were uploaded on July 9, 2022.

“The Gods and Dreams Resort concept by 314 Architecture Studio has a unique and quiet design identity that is fully attuned to the natural environment. This matches the goal of the resort to be an ideal place for relaxation and wellness,” the post reads.

It has since garnered 9,100 reactions, 1,400 comments and 8,800 shares.

Some Facebook users recently left new comments on the post. They also shared it on their personal accounts.

“Familiar lagi,” a Facebook user said.

“The fact that this is 2022,” another Facebook user commented.

Other Filipinos wondered if Slater knew about the award-winning resort concept.

“Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired but it was actually a copy of another resort’s architecture,” an X app user commented.

Meanwhile, a Cebu-based page called Sugbo.ph juxtaposed a poster of the award-winning design with that of Slater’s The Rise.

“We made a head-to-head comparison of their respective renders for you to decide. What are your thoughts?” it said.

On its website, Architizer explained the concept for The Gods and Dreams Resort, wherein:

“314 Architecture Studio was first inspired conceptually by the healing and entertaining aspects of the Sanctuary of Asklepios at Epidaurus, as well as morphologically by the ancient Greek theatre typology.”

The Rise’s architects

Slater’s condominium project was designed in partnership with a Filipino architectural film LLG Architects.

It is led by architects Lendel Go and Leizle Go.

“Combined with their experience gained through years working with both national and global architectural firms, their eye for detail, and attention to execution, LLG Architects has become a trusted partner of clients in transforming their vision into reality,” the description in their official website reads.

LLG Architects and Slater were also behind the luxury condominium Monterrazas Prime in Cebu City under SkyEstates Construction Corporation.

Here is the brief introduction of the company on Monterrazas’s website:

“SkyEstates Construction Corp. was established to address the exacting standards of Monterrazas Prime — a detail-oriented, premium residential project. Headed by Engr. Slater Young, together with Leizle & Lendel Go of LLG Architects, SkyEstates leverages on the decades-long construction and design experience of their founding partners.”

Monterrazas Prime is located in the same area where The Rise will be built.