Free food per COVID-19 jab? Rundown of businesses offering freebies, discounts for vaccinated Pinoys

Did you know that you could get a free coffee drink, a burger and more freebies if you get vaccinated against COVID-19?
The Department of Health partnered with private businesses for its “RESBAKUNA” vaccination program to encourage people to have themselves inoculated against COVID-19 in exchange for various discounts, freebies and other interesting offers.
The DOH shared this announcement on June 2.
“Mga ka-RESBAKUNA, sulit na sulit ang pagbabakuna ninyo! Bukod sa proteksyon kontra COVID-19, makakalikom ka pa ng sangkatutak na benefits, freebies at exclusive discounts!” the health agency said.
“Pumunta lamang sa ating participating stores at ipakita iyong vaccination card! Bisitahin ang www.ingat-angat.com/benefits para sa kumpletong listahan ng partner stores! Sulit na sulit ang pag-RESBAKUNA!” it added.
The agency also attached a link to the Ingat Angat platform where viewers can browse restaurants, bars and other establishments from which vaccine benefits they wish to claim.
Ingat Angat is a private sector-led campaign in partnership with the following agencies—Inter-Agency Task Force on Managing Emerging Infectious Diseases, the National Task Force against COVID-19, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism.
In the terms and conditions of the program called SMART Bakuna Benefits Program, those who received their COVID-19 vaccines should present their COVID-19 vaccination cards along with a valid ID, to redeem the discount and freebie offers in participating stores.
“Applicable upon presentation of a valid and original COVID-19 vaccination card and valid ID. Should customer not be able to present both documents, promo cannot be redeemed,” the guidelines said.
“Offer is non-transferrable. The presence of the COVID-19 vaccination cardholder is needed to redeem the offer. Redemption via authorized representatives will not be accommodated,” it added.
These COVID-19 jab benefit offers will be available this month until August 31, 2021.
As of writing, the benefits program has 157 participating companies and businesses. These include well-known names such as:
- Manam Comfort Filipino
- Macao Imperial Tea
- 8 Cuts Burgers
- Banapple
- K-Pub BBQ
- McDonald’s
- Mang Inasal
- NIU by Vikings
- Potato Corner
- Cebu’s Best Rico’s Lechon
- Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
- Scout’s Honor
- Red Ribbon
- Tim Ho Wan
- Hawker Chan
COVID-19 vaccinated individuals may view the full list of participating merchants as well as their guidelines here.
Twitter user @venieceitaly also shared an infographic that featured these businesses to motivate the local Twitter community to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.
“If this pub can convince my tamad magpabakuna dad to get vaccinated, I’m sharing these #BakunaBenefits to motivate more people to get vaccinated!” the user said.
Discounts and other gimmicks to encourage individuals to take the COVID-19 jab are not new.
In the United States, doughnut chain Krispy Kreme offered free glazed donuts to Americans who have valid COVID-19 vaccination cards.
In Las Piñas, Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas) also launched “May Bahay sa Bakuna program” that gives COVID-19 vaccinated residents a chance to win a house and lot, motorcycle and livelihood showcase.
