You can help provide transpo for Pinoys who work to preserve our heritage structures. Here’s how.

Filipinos can help support heritage conservation workers and advocate for a safer commute amid the COVID-19 pandemic by donating spare bicycle parts to a non-government organization.

Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation, Inc. on Thursday announced that it is planning to assemble 20 bicycle units in partnership with Beseekleta for EveryJuan and Bambike for their Pamana Wheels project.

These will be used by Escuela’s heritage conservation workers for their transportation to their respective project sites.

The non-government organization believes that it is a “safer alternative to commuting during these times” as it lessens their exposure to the virus in terms of travel, unlike when one is in an enclosed space.

Those interested may donate the following parts:

Bike frame and fork

Wheelset

Interior and exterior tubes

Handle bars

Break pads and levers

Chains

Donations of complete bicycle units are also welcome.

Escuela Taller is a vocational school that trains out-of-school youth to become protectors of the country’s cultural heritage structures through practical courses.

Its graduates have worked on more than 20 heritage site restoration projections which include old churches, historical buildings, cemeteries and ancestral houses all over the country.

On the other hand, Beseekleta for EveryJuan is a non-profit organization that provides free bicycles to Filipinos in need of mobility. It collects old and unused bike parts from donors and repairs them into whole new functional bikes.

It also advocates for sustainability, wellness and resourcefulness to reduce environmental impacts through means of community activities such as road safety bike projects.

People who are interested to donate may message the Facebook account of Escuela Taller or send a message to Philip at 0945 133 9920 or Roy at 0995 472 7778.