‘Just married’: Newlyweds in Bacolod draw attention for post-wedding bike ride

A photo of a couple riding a bicycle after tying the knot caught social media users’ attention.

The newlyweds Tisha Marice De Arroz and Lemuel Bawa-an’s photos made waves on social media after Facebook user Theresa Jane Gutierrez uploaded the moment when they were riding a bicycle with signage that reads, “Just Married.”

“Saw this beautiful couple,” the uploader wrote, wishing the newlyweds best wishes on their marriage.

The Facebook users’ post has since gained viral status after garnering 2,000 shares.

Most online users who reshared the stolen post-wedding photo were endeared by the couple riding bicycle.

In an interview, Tisha and Lemuel shared that the bicycle spotted in the photo is integral to their relationship.

“Yun yung bike na ginamit nya nung 1st meet namin nung papunta siya sa bahay namin, then gamit niya rin yun pang-hatid-sundo sakin sa work, even our kids,” Tisha told Interaksyon.

The bride said her husband, Lemuel, also uses the same bike to bring Tisha lunch when she’s in the office.

Tisha also shared that both of them are single parents and have children with their former partners.

“I have two kids sa ex ko and isa naman sa kanya,” she said.

The couple initially planned to tie the knot during the city-organized mass wedding last February 14. However, it was postponed.

The wedding was rescheduled to March 3 but it was also canceled. It finally pushed through on March 11.

Tisha and Lemuel were one of the 2,203 couples who tied the knot during the grand mass wedding officiated by Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez.