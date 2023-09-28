Bacolod City cafe calls out vloggers offering endorsements for free food, transpo

A cafe in Bacolod City called out vloggers who offered “endorsements” in exchange for free meals and transportation.

Mr. Bunny Cafe, one of the few rabbit cafes in the country, said on Tuesday that it does not support vloggers or vlog endorsements in exchange for their free transport services and menu bestsellers.

“If you truly want to help small businesses like ours, you should support our business by making a purchase and vlogging about your experience,” the cafe said in a Facebook post on September 26.

It added that their policy applies “no matter how famous you are in the whole of Negros Occidental.”

“Instead of taking advantage, we would appreciate Vloggers who willingly spend from their own pockets to buy from us and vlog about us, rather than expecting free food and drinks in exchange for a vlog. Thank you,” Mr. Bunny Cafe said.

The post has earned 5,500 likes and reactions, 2,400 shares and over 1,500 comments from Facebook users.

Last Wednesday, the cafe responded to a vlogger who offered to feature them on his page.

The vlogger didn’t ask for anything in return.

“Thank you so much, ROCKY THE EXPLORER TEAM, for an amazing feature of our small and humble cafe! It warms our hearts and helps Mr. Bunny Cafe PH get introduced to a wider community. [God bless] you,” the cafe said on September 27.

“They contacted our page and asked if they could visit and feature the cafe. I asked if there was a fee, and they said it’s absolutely free,” they added, translated to English.

“But I really appreciate the effort they put into taking the picture. I know it takes a lot of effort to take a good shot, and you all exerted time, energy, and money to do this thing,” the cafe said.

“I hope you can come back to the cafe and let me treat you in return to repay the favor. Thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts,” they added.

Following the viral post, Mr. Bunny Cafe advised potential visitors to contact them in advance for seat reservations due to the “recent surge” of customers.

“For a speedy response and to secure your spot, simply give us a call at 0976-314-9095 or shoot us a message,” they said in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 28.

“Your support is our motivation, and we can’t wait to welcome you! Let’s create some unforgettable memories together and thank you for being with us this whole time!” the cafe added.

The themed cafe calls itself the “first and only rabbit cafe in the Philippines.”

It was awarded as the “Best Pet Cafe in Bacolod City” in the 2023 Philippine Finest Business Awards last September 8.

Customers of the cafe can cuddle and interact with rabbits while enjoying their menu items with its Filipino-Korean cuisine.