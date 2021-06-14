This couple gets love for nailing ‘Trese’ characters cosplay

A Filipino cosplay artist recently thanked the people who supported her transformation as “Alexandra Trese,” the titular character of the first Netflix Filipino animated series “Trese.”

Awie De Guzman and her husband Prince previously dressed up as “Trese” and her twin henchmen “Crispin” and “Basilio” ahead of the show’s release on June 11.

“First of all, thank you so much for the love and hype you’ve shown to my Trese cosplay,” Awie wrote last Saturday.

“You guys don’t know how much preparation and heart I’ve put into this, portraying a character from an award-winning horror Komiks showcasing our Filipino culture and mythological creatures is a lot of pressure but it is something I have taken pride and very proud of,” she added.

She also cheered the people behind the production of the show.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in making Trese. This truly deserves to be on Netflix and be known all over the world,” Awie said.

The cosplayer also attached photos of them in their “Trese” getup with the famous places featured in the animated series as their backdrop.

One of Awie’s posts garnered 10,000 reactions and 6,400 shares.

Last Saturday, Awie’s husband also shared photos of their “Trese” look on his Facebook page Prince De Guzman Transformations where it earned more 6,300 reactions and 2,200 shares.

“With Bossing (ghost emojis) Go Team Trese! Enjoy the weekend, kambal simps. Love namen kayo! Grab some Chocnut tonight and watch Trese on Netflix,” Prince wrote.

On the same day, Prince also shared a TikTok video where the twins were supposed to perform a popular TikTok dance number to the tune of Big Bang’s “Bang Bang Bang (TikTok Remix)” when Trese became a “killjoy” and stopped them.

“Ang sungit bossing, pa-Tiktok lang eh. Labyu bossing,” read the caption.

The post itself blew up with over 657,000 views and more than 19,000 reactions on Facebook. Of these reactions, 15,000 were laugh emojis, 2,500 heart emojis and 1,000 likes.

Netflix’s new occult anime was based on the award-winning comic series of the same name created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

The story follows the adventures of Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of the paranormal that occurs in Manila, along with Crispin and Basilio.