TweetYourMusic: Twitter celebrates local musicians in week-long campaign

In honor of World Music Day in Southeast Asia, Twitter is celebrating Filipino musicians, their journeys, and the fans that support them through the #TweetYourMusic campaign this week.

The microblogging platform initiated the campaign on June 21 in which the spotlight is given to musicians across the region such as KZ Tandingan, Jason Dy, Hazel Faith and Stef Aranas of the R&B pop duo Stef & Euge, among others.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who has begun her journey as a singer, was also featured in a Twitter Spaces event hosted by Cornerstone Entertainment on Monday.

The #TweetYourMusic campaign will last until June 25 in which Stef of the musical duo Stef & Euge will be interviewed about music that inspires the LGBTQ+ community as the country celebrates Pride Month this June.

From June 21 to 25, record label Sony Music Entertainment is also holding a week-long celebration on Twitter Spaces to celebrate the musical journey of their artists.

Those featured include We Got (@WeGotManila), the vowels they orbit (@thevto), Timothy Run (@timmarquez_), Hazel Faith (@TheHazelFaith), Alex Bruce (@AlexThurstenB), Zelijah (@thezelijah), and The Itchyworms.

Happy #WorldMusicDay!! 🎶🥰 We're kicking things off with @TwitterPH and celebrating with the #SonyMusicPHSpaces! 🤩💗 Check out the week long celebration with the Sony Music Fam!#TweetYourMusic pic.twitter.com/eDMuMlFJVU — Sony Music Philippines (@sonymusicph) June 21, 2021

Twitter Philippines said music is a “unifying force” and is considered “one of the most powerful communities” on the platform.

“From K-pop, Rock, Country, to Jazz, EDM, or Classical music, there is a community for everyone. Even local musicians and songwriters have found their place on Twitter where they can share their work and engage with their fans,” it said in a release.

“Mentions of ‘local music’ or ‘local DJs’ across Southeast Asia were up 65% (Jan-May 2020 VS Jane-May 2021), demonstrating the vibrant music community on Twitter,” the platform added.