Ateneo opens ‘BlueSwab’ drive-thru, walk-thru RT-PCR testing on campus

Residents of Katipunan, Quezon City and nearby areas now have easier access to COVID-19 swab testing.

Initiated by the Ateneo de Manila University, the BlueSwab aims to offer RT-PCR testing to the public through drive-through and walk-through appointments.

The university announced that it opened its swabbing facility on its campus at Loyola Heights, Quezon City on Thursday.

The facility can accommodate a maximum of 40 swabs per day and people can opt for a drive-through swab wherein they only need to enter the Gate 2 of the campus and be directed to the drive-thru tents.

Walk-through clients only need to enter Gate 2.5 and be assisted by security guards to the designated swabbing booths.

The entire process is estimated to take up to 15 minutes but clients are advised to be at the venue ten minutes ahead of their schedule.

Swab test results will be e-mailed to them on the same day if they were tested on a weekday and Monday evening if they were swabbed on Sunday.

Clients only need to register to BlueSwab’s website for booking appointments and payment.

The initiative is a service of Ateneo Molecular Pathology Lab or AMPLify, part of the university’s response to the nation’s call for more diagnostic facilities to help ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.