Philippine businesses likely to implement cybersecurity measures, upskill employee, poll says

With the shift to digital platforms in workplaces and amid online threats, the Philippines is likely to implement online safety measures and upskill its employees through security training, according to the Digital Trust Index Report.

Based on the survey by cybersecurity firm Okta, 56% of Filipino respondents said that their organizations have “implemented new security applications and technology.”

This is above the 45% average and the highest among Asian countries that participated.

The cybersecurity firm said that 39% of the respondents from the Philippines said that their organizations have “implemented more internal security training” for their staff.

Despite the online security measures taken by some businesses, 20% of the respondents claimed that their organization had not taken any action to address cybersecurity risk.

In a separate report, the Philippines ranked fourth globally and second in Southeast Asia in terms of the number of attempts to access a malicious URL.

The online survey was conducted between March 12 to 24, 2021.

The figures came from YouGov PLC, which surveyed 1,765 office workers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.