Cybersecurity risk management firm launches state-of-the-art facility in the Philippines

A global cybersecurity risk management service provider launched a state-of-the-art facility in the Philippines as it aims to fortify its international cyber defense coverage.

Inspira Enterprise on Tuesday, July 18 launched its fifth global Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) in Manila to enable organizations to manage cyber risks and secure their businesses proactively.

The India-based firm describes CFC as an intelligence-driven centralized function that integrates security operations from multiple sources, including security devices, threat intelligence feeds, an incident response program, global intelligence, business units and various internal and external stakeholders.

Inspira added that the facility’s primary goal is to predict, detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats in a proactive and coordinated manner through an intelligence-driven analysis and tailored incident response process.

The firm further said that a CFC provides a holistic view of the cyber threat landscape to help remediate vulnerabilities and prioritize security posture during a time of rising threat actor activity.

Highlights of the facility include the following: Increased coverage and confidence in terms of critical infrastructure and IT systems, easy integration with existing technologies, and an automated incident response against cyber threats.

Inspira’s fifth CFC is located in one of the Philippines’ top financial districts — Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Specifically located at the The Finance Centre, the state-of-the-art facility will serve as an in-country service center for Filipino conglomerates, a near-shore option for ASEAN multinationals, and an in-region facility for Asia Pacific clients.

A glimpse of the CFC facility (note: this is not yet officially functioning), says their clients will have access on what is happening in their cyber environment. *Info seen on dashboard just for demo pic.twitter.com/CPahqRTyen — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) July 18, 2023

Inspira ASEAN president Josef Figueroa said that its CFC launch in the Philippines “is a strategic move.”

He added that it demonstrates the firm’s “commitment to global growth and cybersecurity excellence,” as well as represents its multi-million dollar investment commitment towards global growth and cybersecurity excellence.

Jose Maria Palanca, Inspira’s sales director for the Philippines, said that the CFC offers a streamlined approach to dealing with cyber threats.

He added that the facility integrates advanced security tools and services and simplifies the review of alerts and incidents across multiple dashboards.

The CFC is also fully integrated with Inspira’s other CFCs around the world to provide customers with full coverage, regardless of time or location.

Other such facilities are located in its headquarters in India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

“At Inspira, we aim to help our customers ensure that they have the right people, processes, and technologies so they can further strengthen their cyber security posture,” Palanca said.

“Organizations can rely on this cutting-edge CFC facility as it provides 24/7 access to cybersecurity experts and proof of concepts and innovations,” he added.

“It also enables a proactive and coordinated approach to detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats, safeguarding their operations against cyberattacks in near real-time,” Palanca continued.

Inspira Enterprise is a global cybersecurity risk management service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions.

Its end-to-end cybersecurity services combine deep domain expertise with best-in-class technology solutions that help organizations proactively manage cyber risks and secure their businesses in real-time and minimize the cost of an incident.