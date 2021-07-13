Broadcaster Anthony Taberna calls on fellow parents to let children stan BTS

ABS-CBN broadcaster Anthony Taberna expressed hopes that other parents like him would not stop their children from being fans of Korean group BTS.

Taberna shared this after he read the heartwarming essay of his daughter Zoey who wrote about why she became a fan of BTS.

The broadcaster shared both a copy of his daughter’s essay and his sentiments about it in a lengthy post on July 8.

“Shout out lang sa mga BTS fans (Army) dyan. Pati na rin sa mga parents nila na katulad ko ay hindi maintindihan kung bakit patay na patay sila sa Korean group na ito,” Taberna said.

“Para akong binuhusan ng malamig na tubig at natauhan nang mabasa ang essay ni Zoey, ang aming panganay,” he added.

Taberna said that the essay was an activity assigned to her children during school vacation.

After reading Zoey’s work, Taberna said that he finally understood why fans around the world called ARMY, spelled out as Adorable Representative MC for Youth, admire the Korean juggernaut.

“Bukod sa mas naiintindihan ko na ngayon ang mga fans ng BTS, nakita ko kung gaano kahusay magsulat ang mga bata gaya ni Zoey ko. Mga Nanay at Tatay. Sana ay mabasa nyo rin po ay wag nang sikilin ang pagmamahal nila sa BTS,” Taberna said.

‘I realized self-love is essential’

In her essay, Zoey recalled that she started loving BTS’ music when she was feeling down before.

“There was a point in my life where I hated myself, and I felt like I was so useless. I looked down to myself and I only noticed my flaws and mistakes. During these times, I really felt sad and alone and I refused to tell anyone about it,” Zoey said.

“But when I listened to their music, or watched their speech about their Love Myself campaign, I realized that self-love is essential in our lives. Because how could you love others when you can’t even love yourself?” she added.

Zoey was referring to BTS’ commitment to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF)’s “Love Myself” campaign, which they renewed last March.

She also cited songs “Magic Shop” and “Answer: Love Myself,” both of which are in their 2018 album “Love Myself: Answer,” as among the songs that helped her grow and meet new friends.

“Through BTS I have also met and made many new friends. In fact, the first conversation I ever had with my current best friends, Sam and Clara, was about BTS,” Zoey said.

The young ARMY said was surprised that she became a fan.

She said that she discovered BTS back in 2015 when she was only 7 years old. It was only in 2018 when she became interested in the group.

Zoey then explained how their music not only entertained people, but helped fans and gave them hope as well, citing the importance of self-love.

To end her essay, Zoeh noted a common anecdote among fans that follow when an ARMY overcomes or stops being a BTS fan.

“Because like other former fans of theirs have said, we’re just going to be in the Magic Shop when we need it most. When we go out, that means we already found our happiness and we could go on with our lives. But since that time hasn’t come yet, I will continue to love and support them,” Zoey said.

“In the many things I do, I don’t see them as a distraction, but as an inspiration. They might not know me personally, or I might not know them personally, but I know that they are very good and humble people that set a good example to their fans or supporters,” she added.