SC’s Bar exams platform allows examinees to decide preferred gender pronouns

The new platform for Bar examination allows examinees to decide their preferred gender pronouns.

In an advisory on Thursday, the Supreme Court announced that its online platform called “Bar Personalized Login Unified System” (BAR PLUS) is now open for new applicants.

READ: SC launches online application site for 2020-2021 Bar exams

BAR PLUS can be accessed through this link: https://lis.judiciary.gov.ph/scp#. This will be the first digital and localized licensure test for future Philippine lawyers.

#Bar2020_21 UPDATE: Read the latest Bar Bulletin No. 21, s. 2021 – Application Process for the Bar Examinations #BestBarEver2020_21

(The FAQs may be accessed at https://t.co/xjbXmJvyO0) pic.twitter.com/j1mnwoRyPB — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) July 15, 2021

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020-2021 Bar chairperson, said that this new system will be used by applicants for the coming bar examinations in November.

“BAR PLUS is the dedicated application platform for the bar examinations for 2020 and 2021,” Leonen said.

“BAR PLUS is a homegrown online application system through which prospective applicants for the November 2021 bar examinations will submit their verified petition, other required documents and information including proof of payment of the bar application fee,” he added.

Leonen also noted that this digital portal was created for a more “inclusive” examination.

“BAR PLUS was created to facilitate a safe, equitable and inclusive bar examinations. All potential examinees shall submit their applications digitally and through mail,” Leonen said.

“A potential examinee will be required to personally appear only when there are difficult issues with their applications which cannot be addressed in any other manner,” he added.

This inclusivity could be seen on the platform’s registration form wherein the applicant is free to provide any preferred gender pronouns to be used during the examination.

Preferred gender pronoun or PGP is “the pronoun that an individual would like others to use when talking to or about that individual.”

Leonen also quote-retweeted this announcement, captioned with: “This.”

Twitter user @lawschool_buddy later thanked the magistrate for making the much-anticipated bar test in a digital format.

In response, Leonen said that they intend to remove all possible “handicaps” for future lawyers.

“We intend to remove all the unreasonable handicaps to passing the bar examinations. Lawyers very rarely if ever have to use their handwriting to create their pleadings in this generation,” he said.

Some FAQs about BAR PLUS

For more detailed instructions, a link to the Frequently Asked Questions page was provided, which can be accessed here: Bar Examination Application Process | Supreme Court of the Philippines (judiciary.gov.ph)

In the FAQs, the steps for the bar application process are as follows:

Registration of Bar PLUS account Completion of bar application and submission of petition and required documents Payment of bar application fee Document verification and processing of bar applications Approval of admitted bar applicants Assignment of examinations venue Issuance of Notice of Admission, Undertaking, Honor Code, and Bar Permit

It also advised the public that they might experience some technical errors at first. There will be fewer glitches on July 26.

“Please be advised that technical glitches and other errors may occur, though several troubleshooting measures may be applied. Applicants will experience fewer technical errors starting July 26, 2021,” it said.

The application period runs from July 15 to Sept. 15, 2021.

Leonen advised all potential applicants to accomplish the application process “at the soonest possible time.”

In the past years, the exams for lawyer hopefuls have been held at the University of Santo Tomas during the four Sundays of November.

However, due to the risks of the coronavirus pandemic, Bar chairperson Leonen sought to make major changes for the safety and convenience of the examinees.