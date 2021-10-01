Affordable telehealth services are now offered by this e-wallet app

A mobile wallet app recently teamed up with a telehealth service to bring medical consultations to more Filipinos amid the still raging pandemic.

KonsultaMD, a subscription-based telehealth service, can now be accessed through the GCash app’s GLife feature where patients can avail medical consultations at the comforts of their homes and without the risk of contracting COVID-19.

As part of this partnership, both firms offer health plans with a free video consultation for only P6.

This promo is only available through the GLife feature. It started last September 20 and will last until October 3.

GCash and KonsultaMD also posted these announcements on their respective Facebook pages.

The medical firm offers six different affordable plans that you can pay either monthly or annually.

Costs range between P60 and P150 for monthly payments. If you prefer to pay per year, costs are between P499 and P999.

It also has a pool of licensed doctors for different medical concerns.

Based on their website, they have doctors in general medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, surgery and rehabilitation medicine.

Each consultation also comes with the following benefits and services:

E-prescription

General health information

E-laboratory

Proper medication

E-medical certificate

Mental Health

You can access KonsultaMD on GCash through the following steps:

Open your GCash app. Tap the GLife icon and search for KonsultaMD. Once you access the interface, tap the profile icon and sign up for free if you don’t have an existing account yet. Choose your health plan based on your needs. Once you’ve chosen a plan, simply tap the checkout button and easily pay for it using GCash. After your purchase, you will receive a text message with a temporary voucher code that is valid for two days. You can now start using the app and consult a doctor after.

In a statement, both GCash and KonsultaMD hoped that their collaboration will help Filipinos gain access to quality health care services while still being safe from the deadly COVID-19.

“But while we’ve all done our best to adjust and adapt our routines and habits to take better care of ourselves and our loved ones, when it comes to actual medical concerns, it still gets challenging because the risk of being exposed in a hospital or clinic to get the needed healthcare sometimes feels greater than the benefit of getting help – not to mention the pricey cost of consultations and conflicts in our daily schedules when trying to book appointments,” the companies said.

“And so as much as possible, we want to avoid having to attend face-to-face sessions especially for non-emergency cases,” they added.