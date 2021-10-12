Netflix PH summons Enola Holmes to encourage Filipinos to register to vote

Even Enola Holmes appeared to be encouraging Filipinos to register as voters.

Netflix Philippines on Tuesday shared a still of the titular character from the mystery film talking to the audience with the hashtag associated with voter registration.

The still was taken from the last parts of the film where the character exclaims that “the future is up to us!” and then rides her bike in the city.

Before that, Millie Bobby Brown‘s character shares an empowered monologue where she declares that she is a “detective” and a “finder of lost souls.”

This comes as she spends the entire movie solving her mother’s disappearance and finding out that the latter wants her to find her “freedom,” “future” and “purpose.”

The streaming giant captioned Elona Holmes’ still: “Make good choices (sparkling emoji). #MagpaRehistroKa.”

It has reached nearly 3,000 likes and almost 900 retweets as of this writing.

“Enola Holmes” is a movie that introduces Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister who proves that she is also a detective in her own right when she solves the mystery of their mother’s disappearance.

It also stars Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

READ: ‘Mystery runs in the family’: ‘Enola Holmes’ drops official trailer ahead of release

Netflix Philippines’s post was shared by some Filipinos who similarly echoed the call.

“Yes! Please register and vote the right leader, Filipinos!” a Twitter user said, quote tweeting the post.

“So true, Netflix #MagpaRehistroKa,” another online user said.

The Commission on Elections resumed voter registration for the 2022 national and local elections from October 11 to 31.

It was originally set to conclude last September 30 but several Filipinos called for the extension of the voter registration due to the changing community quarantine restrictions.

Aspiring voters can visit the nearest Comelec office or sign up in booths found in different Ayala Malls, SM Supermalls and Robinsons Malls.

Those who have concerns or queries can contact the poll body’s Voter Care Center hotlines.