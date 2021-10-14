NPC reminds Filipinos of data privacy rights using ‘Squid Game’ reference

The National Privacy Commission made a “Squid Game” reference while reminding Filipinos of their legal right to object other people from processing their personal data.

The NPC issued this reminder on Facebook on Monday, October 11.

The commission also attached stills from the popular Korean survival drama of Netflix on its post.

“Squid game sa Pinas? May laban ka because of your #DataPrivacyRights!” NPC said.

“Sa pag-process ng iyong personal data, mahalaga ang iyong CONSENT bilang data subject. Pagkatapos ipakita at ipabasa ng mga company ang kanilang Privacy Notice—na syang naglalaman ng details tungkol sa processing ng iyong data—kinukuha ang iyong consent gamit ang consent form,” it added.

“Squid Game” follows a group of people playing a series of deadly games for a huge prize.

The still featured by NPC was from the first episode where the character of Lee Jung-jae or Seong Gi-Hun was forced to sign a contract using his blood as ink.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Pinoy version? Rundown of possible Filipino games to be played for survival

Should this happen in the Philippines, NPC stated that Filipinos have the legal right to object to giving away their signatures and fingerprints.

“When you object or withhold your consent, your personal data should no longer be processed (unless there is a valid reason). Pwede kang lumapit sa kanilang Data Protection Officer (DPO) for guidance sa pag-exercise ng iyong rights,” the commission said.

It also stressed that Filipinos have the right to withdraw their consent despite initially agreeing to give them.

“Tandaan: Palagi kang may choice na bawiin ang consent na ibinigay mo. Hindi rin pwedeng sapilitan ang pagkuha ng iyong ‘oo’. Sa ilalim ng DPA, ang consent ay informed at freely given,” NPC said.

Filipinos under the comments section praised the commission for this reminder.

They also quipped that a Squid Game-like contest would be difficult to conduct in the Philippines.

“Kaya pala mahihirapan ang Philippine TV adaptation ng Squid Game. Di dapat binabalewala ang ating privacy rights. Hehe,” one user said.

“Pano po if papatayin ka na pag ‘di pumirma (smile emoji) base sa Squid game,” another user wrote.

The provision on data privacy rights was specifically stated under the Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“You can exercise your right to object if the personal data processing involved is based on consent or on legitimate interest. When you object or withhold your consent, the PIC (personal information controller) should no longer process the personal data, unless the processing is pursuant to a subppoena, for obvious purposes (contract, employer-employee relationship, etc.) or a result of a legal obligation,” the law reads.

“In case there is any change or amendment to the information previously given to you, you should be notified and given an opportunity to withhold consent,” it added.

In section 2 of the law, a personal information controller “refers to a person or organization who controls the collection, holding, processing or use of personal information, including a person or organization who instructs another person or organization to collect, hold, process, use, transfer or disclose personal information on his or her behalf.”

NPC noted that the right to object is applicable for the following purposes: