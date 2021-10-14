‘Advance happy birthday’ post on House’s Twitter account gets anniversary greetings

“Advance happy birthday to this icon.”

It has been a year since the verified Twitter account of the House of the Representatives posted a picture of a girl counting down the hours to her birthday which had captured Filipinos’ attention.

Twitter user @Benj_Buddy on Tuesday shared a screengrab of the incident and greeted the girl an “advance happy birthday” with emojis of a revolving heart and a heart-eyed face.

ADVANCE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS ICON 💕😍 pic.twitter.com/RS8b7RhX7o — Benj Buddy waiting for spidey🕷 (@Benj_Buddy) October 12, 2021

The tweet has earned a whopping number of 49,800 likes, more than 5,300 retweets and 583 quote tweets as of this writing.

Twitter users greeted the girl featured on the House’s account to commemorate the first year anniversary of her tweet.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER 💘 (and congrats sa hit tweet yaaas !!!💗💘) — gum gum girl ꒰ა⚧໒꒱ (@grrrloftheyear) October 12, 2021

of course she was a libra queen, their birthdays are an event on their own ❤️ happy birthday — mia ♡ (@piscesaesthete) October 13, 2021

Happy birthday to this queen!!! 👑 honestly its one of the positive highlight in my life in 2020. — ruy (they/them) (@ruy009) October 13, 2021

On Oct. 12, 2020, a picture of a girl counting down the hours until her birthday was posted by the House on Twitter with the caption “Almost my birthday!”

A look at the tweet revealed that it was uploaded using an iOS device, which is the operating system of Apple.

It was later on deleted and a statement was issued by the account’s handler.

“An unauthorized post was made on the House Twitter account earlier today. The post was deleted immediately and the House social media admins are now investigating the incident,” it said before.

At that time, Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) bared that his and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco‘s (Marinduque) birth dates played a role in the house speakership term-sharing President Rodrigo Duterte had brokered to them in 2019.

Cayetano celebrated his 50th birthday on Oct. 28, 2020 and Velasco’s 42nd on November 9 last year.

Both had wanted to sit as the house speaker in time for their birthdays.

Based on the initial “gentleman’s agreement,” Cayetano would serve as the Speaker for 15 months and Velasco for the remaining 21 months.

