Arjo Atayde’s political page earns flak for personal birthday greeting

Rep. Arjo Atayde (Quezon City, First District) earned flak for using his political Facebook page to greet his wife, television host Maine Mendoza, complete with a logo of the House of Representatives.

The page of the actor-politician on Sunday, March 3, posted a birthday greeting for the TV personality on his page, “Congressman Arjo Atayde,” with the caption: “Happy Birthday to the woman of my life. May your day be filled with a million moments of laughter and love.”

It was accompanied by three green heart emojis, reflecting Arjo’s political signature color.

The birthday greeting also featured a face of Maine, as well as logos of the House of Representatives and that of her husband’s — two letter As in green color.

The post has amassed 10,000 likes and love reactions, 1,700 shares and 1,700 comments so far.

Some Filipinos similarly greeted the TV host, while others were not too keen about Arjo using his official political page to issue a birthday greeting.

“Nilagyan pa ng logo ng House of Representatives e, no? Sana sa personal account mo na lang binati,” a Facebook user wrote.

“I’m a politician, of course kapag babati ako, kailangan may logo ko,” another Filipino commented, referencing a meme

“May logo pa. Sana sa personal account mo na lang binati, pre,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Bakit naman ganyan? Huhuhu. May logo pa ng HOR [House of Representatives]. Happy birthday, Cong. Maine?????” commented another Facebook user.

“Need ba ng creatives team, congressman?” another Filipino asked.

It is not unusual for politicians to post greetings on their official pages.

Meanwhile, Arjo has a different Facebook page for his acting fans. His self-titled page is verified and has 1.1 million followers.

It also posted a birthday greeting to Maine.

“Happy Birthday to the woman of my life. May your day be filled with a million moments of laughter and love,” he wrote with a red heart emoji.

His post was accompanied by a picture of him with his wife.

Maine celebrated her 29th birthday last March 3.

She was surprised by the politician in “Eat Bulaga’s” Saturday episode, where he was the mystery contestant in the “Peraphy” segment of the noontime show.

