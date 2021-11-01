‘Hanggang dito na lang’: Doc Adam to cease vlogging after 4 years

Filipino-speaking Australian doctor-vlogger Adam Smith or “Doc Adam” is permanently signing off YouTube as he and his wife decide to take a “different direction in life” following his content creation.

The famous medical vlogger said that he is dealing with a lawsuit filed against him by Filipino doctor Farrah Bunch-Agustin in Australia that has resulted in him missing “many days at work.” It has also caused him to spend over 200,000 Australian dollars (estimated P7,573,402) so far.

(Australian $1 = PHP 37.87)

Doc Adam has been giving health tips and medical advice to Filipinos through videos since 2017 with the help of his Pinoy wife, KC.

As of writing, his YouTube account has almost 2 million subscribers.

When Doc Adam’s content shifted to giving out opinions and stating facts on products endorsed by celebrities, politicians, companies, he said that “some people became very angry, very fast.”

“We realized, there’s so many celebrities, politicians, companies, products, and services that are giving incredibly misleading health information para ibenta ang products nila. Worse still, millions of people actually listen to these stuff,” Doc Adam said on a Facebook post.

“People use vitamins para gamutin ang cancer nila. They use oils para gamutin ang heart failure nila. So, I started giving my opinion on some of the these things — things being promoted by politicians, celebrities and big influencers. Things like weight loss coffee, a facemask with a hole in, oils na nakakatulong daw sa ilang sakit and vitamins na pwede gamitin bilang gamot sa cancer,” the doctor added.

As a result, Doc Adam said that he started to receive ad hominem attacks online. He also received legal threats and letters accusing him of cyber libel which is a criminal offense in the Philippines.

Doc Adam has previously faced raps filed by Agustin-Bunch and a weight loss brand. The incidents prompted him to temporarily leave YouTube before.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m back’: After YouTube hiatus, Australian Doc Adam returns with a challenge to Doc Farrah

“Dahil sa lahat nang naranasan ko… KC and I had some chat and we decided we are going to stop YouYube. After some long discussions, we’ve decided we want to take a different direction in life. We’re gonna get married next year and we plan to head to the north of Australia and do some work with the deprived communities there,” Doc Adam shared.

He also challenged the country’s government bodies like the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration Philippines to clamp down on people and entities making “dangerous health claims” in his farewell message.

“If companies are saying that you can cure cancer with vitamin D, you need to make them accountable!” Doc Adam said.

He called out Agustin-Bunch anew, who he said has been continuously giving “dangerous advice online.” Doc Adam said her products “continue to be distributed” despite FDA’s warnings against it.

In December of last year, some of Agustin-Bunch’s products were found to be unregistered by the local regulatory body.

A month after, the Filipina doctor said on a Facebook post that doctors who share their opinions “should also be willing to share the science and evidence” behind it and “in a way that is easily understood.”

Doc Adam concluded his farewell message by thanking his supporters who donated funds for his lawsuit and for continuously patronizing his channel.

“It’s been a great, wonderful, and fun journey with you all. Four years. Hanggang dito na lang,” he said.

Doc Adam also uploaded a video version of his farewell message on YouTube where he urged his supporters to “refrain from making hateful comments” and “comment responsibly.”