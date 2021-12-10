Quips as ‘excuse letter’ template for Miss Universe 2021 surfaces online

The Philippines is known as a pageant-crazy country and calling off work to watch the most prestigious beauty pageant in the universe is not far off for some fans.

A pageant-centered fan page on Tuesday shared a template of an excuse letter made for fun which stated that one will be “absent” on work due to the 70th edition of Miss Universe.

“Are you ready for the excuse letter for this upcoming Miss Universe 2021?” the caption of the post reads. The letter template reads:

To whom it may concern:

Please excuse me as I will be absent on December 13, 2021 because I will be supporting Beatrice Luigi Gomez who will represent the Philippines in Miss Universe 2021.

I hope that you will grant this request because she is not just representing herself but also for the 111 million Filipinos. I believe that as a Filipino, it is our obligation to cheer for her.

Sincerely,

_________

A Facebook user quipped that one might receive a letter the next day which reads: “Hope she appreciated your support very much because from here onward, she might have to support you as your services are no longer required. Kind regards.”

The comment earned a laughing reaction.

In jest, another online user said he would be saving the template and edit it to sign his name.

“Ang aga naman po. Pero na-save ko na po. Edit ko na lang po ‘yung name ko. Thank you,” he commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

A different Filipino lamented that it she has an exam that day. However, she joked that she would multi-task to be able to watch the pageant.

Some online users jokingly called on the Senate to declare Miss Universe coronation day a “national holiday.”

“Hahaha dapat ipasa ito sa senado ‘no, ‘pag may Miss Universe, ‘matik na National Holiday na,” another Facebook user quipped.

The Philippines is among the countries known for its obsession with beauty pageants.

Eric Pineda, an educator and costume consultant for Miss Earth, previously said that the fanaticism is deeply rooted in Filipino’s psyche because pageants have long been part of the country’s culture.

There was the Santacruzan and Flores de Mayo in the Spanish Colonial Era and the Carnival Queen in the American Occupation.

The fanaticism was “further validated” when Gemma Cruz, Gloria Diaz, Aurora Pijuan and Margie Moran won in international beauty pageants in post-colonial times, according to Noel Crisostomo, a fashion designer.

Meanwhile, the coronation of Miss Universe 2021 will be held at the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel on December 12, 7 p.m.

This is December 13, 8 a.m. on Philippine time.

It will be airing live through A2Z Channel 11 on the same day starting 7:30 a.m. It will be replayed at 11 p.m.

The coronation will have repeat telecasts on Kapamilya Channel (December 19) and Metro Channel (December 20, 22, 25). The replays will also be streamed on iWantTFC.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City is the Philippines’ bet for Miss Universe 2021.

She will compete against more than 70 candidates for the crown.

If she wins, the country will have its fifth Miss Universe titleholder.