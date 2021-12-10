‘Baka naman’: Ayala Museum invites BTS’ leader RM for a visit

A private museum in Makati City joined other art spaces in asking RM of Korean group BTS to visit their exhibits via Twitter.

These requests came after the museums he had visited thanked him on Instagram.

Ayala Museum on December 9 quote-retweeted a tweet from the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kimbell Art Museum’s tweet also tagged the official Twitter account of BTS.

“Hi @BTS_twt RM, we see that you’re in Marfa! (eyes emoji) We’d love to welcome you for some #Namjooning in Fort Worth, Texas for the “Turner’s Modern World” special exhibition,” it said.

In the quote-retweet, Ayala Museum wrote: “Baka naman…….” with wave emoji.

baka naman……👋 https://t.co/x2Fv5WZakE — Ayala Museum is now open! (@ayalamuseum) December 9, 2021

The Makati City art hub also quote-retweeted a post from a fan account.

The Twitter user tagged its Twitter handle and asked it if it could invite RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, for a visit too.

The tweet also has screenshots of tweets of other museums calling for his attention.

“Now you have art spaces fighting for Namjoon’s attention. (Sneezing face emoji) @ayalamuseum. Baka naman you can convince him to visit you too,” the user wrote.

Ayala Museum responded with: “One step at a time………namjoon punta ka muna Pilipinas (worried face emoji).”

one step at a time………namjoon punta ka muna pilipinas 😟 https://t.co/xzG6psXxlb — Ayala Museum is now open! (@ayalamuseum) December 10, 2021

Last December 4, Ayala Museum and Filipinas Heritage Library launched a soft reopening after being closed for renovations since 2019.

Those who wish to see the newly renovated establishments can book their visits through this website at Visit | Ayala Museum.

The 17-year-old facility also previously expressed interest to join BTS’s grand art project called Connect, BTS in January 2020.

The initiative involves 22 artists whose works came from five cities in the world, namely, London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York City.

Aside from Kimbell Art Museum, other art facilities that encouraged RM to see their exhibits were the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas and the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas.

Dear @BTS_twt RM, Following your @KimbellArt jaunt, we welcome #Namjooning in Austin, Texas. If you need to save any $$$ during your travels, we’re happy to confirm Thursdays are always free admission in the museum. Yours Sincerely,

The Blanton

XO#BTS #Namjoon — Blanton Museum (@blantonmuseum) December 8, 2021

A Texas trip isn’t complete without visiting the @OfficialAlamo. @BTS_twt RM, if you’re #Namjooning in San Antonio, you can see masterpieces by Calder, Monet, O’Keeffe, Picasso and so much more at the @McNayArt Museum. We welcome you to the first modern art museum in Texas!🌴💙🎨 https://t.co/igVBbvvhgY pic.twitter.com/398fWB6LPs — McNay Art Museum (@McNayArt) December 9, 2021

Based on his Instagram account that was made public recently, RM went museum-hopping in the following art museums in the cities of Houston and Marfa in Texas:

These museums later gave a shout out to the Grammy nominee on Instagram.

RM and the rest of the members of BTS (Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) held a four-day concert at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27, 28, and December 1 and 2.

They also made headlines for winning top prizes at the American Music Awards including the prestigious Artist of the Year award.

BTS is hoping to hold an in-person concert in Seoul in 2022 for the first since the pandemic.

