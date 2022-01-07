Test, test, test: A list of sites where you can get tested for COVID-19

By
Jeline Malasig
-
January 7, 2022 - 4:39 PM
148
Swab test taker
A laboratory worker takes a swab test. (Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash)

The World Health Organization has been saying that testing remains one of the best responses in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country enters a new year with a renewed spike in its coronavirus cases, Filipinos are once again reminded to be vigilant and to verify if what they have is the virus or not.

Here’s a rundown of testing facilities administering swab tests for COVID-19:

Metro Manila 

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

Other sites

According to a report by GMA News’ “24 Oras,” there are testing laboratories that have ceased to accept drive-thru and walk-in appointments due to the sheer volume of people requesting swab tests.

Other laboratories have temporarily ceased to accept RT-PCR specimens for result processing due to the number of specimens they needed to analyze.

Testing is crucial as it leads to “quick identification of cases, quick treatment for those people and immediate isolation to prevent spread,” according to a chief medical officer.

“Early testing also helps to identify anyone who came into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly treated,” physician Eduardo Sanchez said in a 2020 article.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR