Test, test, test: A list of sites where you can get tested for COVID-19

The World Health Organization has been saying that testing remains one of the best responses in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country enters a new year with a renewed spike in its coronavirus cases, Filipinos are once again reminded to be vigilant and to verify if what they have is the virus or not.

Here’s a rundown of testing facilities administering swab tests for COVID-19:

Metro Manila

TAGUIG Mon-to-Fri: Barangays

Wed: BGC

Fri: Lakeshore

Mon: VistaMall Parking

Plus: Mobile Testing Truckhttps://t.co/ghCAXPYf3M pic.twitter.com/Wo2VxNFIxA — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 4, 2022

CALOOCAN Mon-to-Fri, 8AM-11AM, at Caloocan Sports Complex and at Caloocan People's Park https://t.co/jtDUnEF0ei pic.twitter.com/gibHo5TsnI — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 4, 2022

PARANAQUE ⁰Go to https://t.co/GlHvDQcYd4 and send this through Messenger without quotes “Free Swab Test Registration” to start registration pic.twitter.com/A92XKGTFgn — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 4, 2022

MANILA The city's Sta. Ana Hospital provides free RT-PCR swab testhttps://t.co/uBIFKDMDEm pic.twitter.com/50gee9gbXw — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 4, 2022

MUNTINLUPA Register at your barangay. Testing site is at Museo ng Muntinlupa in Tunasan.https://t.co/lTzbvdQ830 pic.twitter.com/ya7rLZN8i7 — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 4, 2022

PASIG Contact the Super Health Center near you for swab testing schedules. pic.twitter.com/HziILYFg1x — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 4, 2022

MANILA Mayor Isko announces free swab tests in six city hospitals: Gat Andres Bonifacio, Abad Santos, Ospital ng Maynila, Ospital ng Tondo, Ospital ng Sampaloc, and Sta. Ana Hospitalhttps://t.co/799XmJ05Fy pic.twitter.com/m2VDlSjYMm — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 6, 2022

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

For people in the South:

⚠️ FREE RT-PCR for SARS-COV2 is available at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) Pls click https://t.co/yYWHiRoPsj to book an online appointment. If ur experiencing any COVID symptoms (cough, colds, fever), isolate & pls get tested ASAP — Jamie Sebastian, MD (@JamieSebastian) January 4, 2022

Other sites

WHO NEEDS RT PCR? Sharing some of the possible areas where you can get free RT PCR (or lower price of the test than the usual). Please stay safe..Totoo pong nagkakaubusan ng paracetamol in some areas. Flu season is here. Put your health and safety first. MAHIRAP MAGKASAKIT. pic.twitter.com/dOTfXhJd9d — HopiaManiPopcorn (@HopiaMoneyCola) January 3, 2022

According to a report by GMA News’ “24 Oras,” there are testing laboratories that have ceased to accept drive-thru and walk-in appointments due to the sheer volume of people requesting swab tests.

Other laboratories have temporarily ceased to accept RT-PCR specimens for result processing due to the number of specimens they needed to analyze.

Testing is crucial as it leads to “quick identification of cases, quick treatment for those people and immediate isolation to prevent spread,” according to a chief medical officer.

“Early testing also helps to identify anyone who came into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly treated,” physician Eduardo Sanchez said in a 2020 article.