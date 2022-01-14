Grab updates its approach to passenger, driver safety amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, a transport network vehicle service is updating its approach in terms of passenger safety and its commitment to providing reliable service to Pinoys.

Grab Philippines on Thursday announced its key initiatives in giving the public a safe platform for their everyday needs while ensuring the well-being of its drivers and delivery-partners.

Here’s how it is prioritizing utmost safety and hygiene throughout its services:

Enhanced COVID-19 Assistance Fund

The app is enhancing its COVID-19 Assistance Funds to fully-vaccinated drivers and delivery-partners four times to cover the potential loss of their income and medical expenses in case they have contracted the virus and needed to quarantine.

This is also applicable to those who may experience side-effects from their booster shots.

Strengthening safety and hygiene measures

Grab said that it is expanding its GrabProtect Program to include a weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated driver- and delivery-partners starting January 17.

Only those who can present negative test results from Grab-accredited testing sites will receive passenger bookings.

In addition, the app is also encouraging drivers and delivery-partners to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Apart from this, they are also urged to regularly disinfect their vehicles and gears, and observe the minimum public health protocols.

Discounted rides to and from vax sites

The app is also extending its GrabCar Bayanihan initiative which offers Filipinos easier and more convenient access to vaccination sites.

The rates of this service is cheaper than the regular GrabCar two-seater.

Those who are getting their booster shots can also avail of this initiative.

Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz said that the app will continuously enhance its existing safety and hygiene protocols in light of the surging coronavirus cases.

“Grab will continue to support the fight against COVID-19, and rest assured that we will continue to revisit, enhance, and tailor our safety and hygiene measures to better support our kababayans,” she said in a release.

The country on Thursday logged a record-high number of new coronavirus cases at 34,021.

This brought the total COVID-19 case count to 3,092,409 wherein 34,021 people are active cases.

Meanwhile, 52,736 individuals have died while 2,802,286 have recovered from COVID-19.

This comes as the nation battles a surge driven by the hyper-contagious Omicron variant.