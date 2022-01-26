TikTok comedy skits show what could happen if mandatory military service is adopted in Philippines

Some TikTok content creators recently uploaded comedy skits poking fun at the proposed mandatory military service in the country.

Sassa Gurl, also the first queer calendar girl of a whisky brand, uploaded a video on how mandatory military training will be like if it is implemented the Philippines. The video was shared on TikTok and Twitter last Friday, January 21.

“Mandatory military training be like,” text of the video reads.

In the short clip, Sassa Gurl depicted different characters and how they would act should they enlist in the Philippine military training service.

Sassa Gurl’s TikTok video had since earned over 4.2 million views as of writing. The version posted on Twitter garnered more than 430,000 views, 40,300 likes, nearly 6,000 retweets and 2,800 quote-retweets.

Sassa Gurl’s fans expressed how much they enjoyed her video.

Others also shared that they might probably do the same antics if they enlist.

“Sassa gurl never failed to make me laugh,” one Twitter user said.

“I am lip tint muna bago madedz,” another Twitter user quipped.

Sassa Gurl has over 4.5 million followers and 188.1 million likes on the video-focused social networking service.

Other TikTok creators also shared versions of Filipinos conducting activities and exercises in a military camp.

Spencer Serafica or Xspencer showed in a comical way how some Filipinos will act while undergoing training, showing them dancing and sleeping, among others.

Social media personality Gaia Poly imagined a possible scenario of her ordering from a fast food chain and having it delivered while inside the military camp.

Ychan Laurenz portrayed a character named “Cheska,” an avid Wattpad reader who is dealing with military training life.

Twitter and Facebook users also had a field day in sharing photos and videos of celebrities, including Kpop groups, in camouflage outfits.

me and my besties readying up for the mandatory military service pic.twitter.com/gIMyavqla5 — ælyxius ♡̶ || viper is milf (@MedicalUjung) January 22, 2022

Mandatory military service talks

These social media posts came after Davao City Mayor and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio, also the president’s daughter, said that she will push for mandatory military service for Filipinos aged 18 years old above if she wins the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio also said that those who will enlist will be given subsidies.

“Gagamitin ko ang aking opisina—Office of the Vice President—para kausapin ang Congress and the Senate to make military service for all 18 years old, male and female, mandatory in our country. Nakikita natin ito sa ibang bansa, South Korea, Israel,” Duterte-Carpio said during a virtual event last January 19.

The Armed Forces of the Philippineswelcomed this proposal, citing that the plan will help instill patriotism among the youth.

Several youth groups and other concerned Filipinos, however, opposed this plan.

Their criticisms include concerns over possible abuses in the system and the still many gaps in the country’s educational system.