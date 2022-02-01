Guanzon’s ‘madaming satsat’ tweet earns quips from online community

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon‘s social media post with a scathing caption received quips and humorous comments from Filipinos who claimed that they can relate to her tweet.

The senior poll commissioner on Monday shared a picture of her sitting in her office with the Philippine flag in the background.

“Madaming satsat, wala pa ring sinulat,” Guanzon wrote as a caption.

It has received more than 25,000 likes, over 2,500 retweets and more than 1,100 quote tweets so far.

Madaming satsat wala pa ring sinulat . pic.twitter.com/JqyxOojXHN — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) January 31, 2022

Some Twitter users responded to the post by sharing scenarios when Guanzon’s picture can be used as a reaction.

“My editor when s/he sees me active on Twitter,” a Filipino wrote, quote tweeting Guanzon’s photo.

“My thesis adviser to me,” another online user wrote with emojis of clapping hands and a woozy face.

“Me on my backlogs,” a different Filipino quipped.

A Twitter user commented that Guanzon’s tweet could be a “perfect meme for group projects,” specifically in telling off other members for not contributing or doing their part.

perfect meme for group projects https://t.co/aJQxYVwRhZ — 。🍒 (@choisoftcheol) February 1, 2022

Another Filipino jokingly said that the poll commissioner’s expression in the photo is similar to the reaction of supervisors “when we begin our message with ‘apologies for the delay.'”

“Very, very me to my upcoming paperworks,” another online user tweeted.

Guanzon’s tweet is a reference to Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, the ponente or the writer of the ruling on the disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Guanzon has been accusing the poll commissioner of deliberately delaying the release of the resolution until after she retires so that her vote against the electoral bet would be invalidated.

According to Ferolino, she needs more time as she is reviewing “three consolidated cases.”

“I am judiciously scrutinizing all the attached evidence and [understanding] the substance of these documents so that these will be rightfully appreciated in the process of penning the Ponencia,” she said in a memorandum addressed to Guanzon on Monday.

Ferolino also accused Guanzon of “conditioning the minds of the people that there is a delay.”

Guanzon, later on, shared her photo on Twitter in response to Ferolino’s memorandum with a caption referencing the delay.