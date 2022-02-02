‘Ang sasama nila’: Guanzon says police probing bogus delivery orders under her name

Social media users denounced the fake food delivery orders sent to the office of retiring poll commissioner Rowena Guanzon amid the disqualification row.

Guanzon also tweeted that these delivery orders were sent to the Commission on Elections main headquarters using her name.

She said the authorities are already probing these bogus deliveries.

“Since last night there are bogus food delivery orders to @COMELEC under my name. Police are investigating. Beware!” she said.

In a separate tweet, Guanzon further said: “Ang sasama nila. Kawawa mga pobreng food riders.”

Based on reports, six or seven food delivery riders arrived at the Palacio del Gobernador building in Intramuros, Manila on the morning of Wednesday, February 2.

The orders reportedly cost P5,390.

Guanzon and her office denied booking them.

As of writing, it was not stated what food app was used to make these orders.

These scams happened on the same day as the official retirement of three Comelec commissioners.

These are the following:

Guanzon

Commissioner Chairman Sheriff Abas

Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr.

Guanzon, on the other hand, is recently the subject of headlines for her word war with Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, the ponente or the writer of the ruling on the disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The former had been accusing Ferolino of deliberately delaying the release of the resolution until after she retires.

If this happens, Guanzon’s vote against the presidential candidate would therefore be invalidated.

In the latest episode of their exchange, Ferolino said that she still needed more time to review the three consolidated cases.

‘Kawawa ang drivers’

Filipinos online denounced this scheme. They pointed out that delivery riders were the ones affected by it instead of Guanzon.

“Alam niyo guys kinakawawa niyo lang yung delivery people dito,” said internist Jai Cabajar.

“Ganito na ang political discourse and public space natin. Hindi na sila naawa sa mga delivery riders. Disgusting,” a Twitter user commented.

“Do they realize that they’re not hurting Guanzon? The victims here are the riders — who work decently and fairly. Unlike these trolls who find sanctuary in anonymity,” another Facebook user stated.

Other online users lamented that those behind the prank delivery scheme should confront Guanzon instead of placing fake deliveries that affect livelihoods or riders.

“Wag niyo idamay mga nagdedeliver, maawa kayo sa mga gusto lang maghanap buhay. Kung asar kayo kay Madam Guanzon labanan nyo harapan di ‘yung mamemerwisyo kayo ng riders,” one Facebook user said.

Vice President Leni Robredo and other high-ranking officials were also victims of prank orders last year.

The Office of the Vice President previously received over P100,000 worth of orders from a grocery delivery service using Robredo’s name.

Around the same time, last November, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and the Commission on Human Rights announced that they were contacted by several food businesses about orders their offices did not book.

Hontiveros and the CHR issued these statements separately.

Reports of bogus delivery orders had surfaced since the start of the pandemic.

There’s still no law or measure dedicated to penalizing these scams or preventing them from happening to service delivery personnel.