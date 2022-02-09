Campaign supporters spotted waving poster with initials that launched various meanings

Supporters of presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, more commonly known as Moreno, were spotted waving a banner with initials that spawned lots of other meanings online.

The city chief, together with his running mate physician Willie Ong, held a proclamation rally at Kartilya ng Katipunan near the Manila City Hall on Tuesday where they kicked off their campaign for the 2022 national elections.

They were accompanied by senatorial aspirants Samira Gutoc, Jopet Sison and Carl Balita.

Prior to the proclamation rally, they held a “Blue Caravan” motorcade around the streets of Manila.

Some of Moreno’s supporters were seen with a banner that reads “BBM – Buong Bansa Moreno.”

“BBM” is also used by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is also running in the national polls.

A picture of Moreno’s supporters circulated on a discussion website after it caught a Reddit user’s attention.

Others in the comments managed to share different versions of the initials, alluding to other presidential bets.

“Babaeng Bicolana Mananalo,” a Redditor wrote.

“Boksingerong Bossing Manny,” a different Filipino quipped.

Other known presidential bets are Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Manny Pacquiao and Ping Lacson and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

Meanwhile, Filipinos on Facebook also suggested other meanings to the initials on the banner.

“Pwede rin B-buong B-bansa M-maritess,” an online user commented. “Marites” is used by Filipino internet users to refer to someone who loves gossip. It usually connotes an image of a gossip-loving Filipino neighbor.

“Buong Brgy (barangay) sa Manila,” another Filipino wrote.

Some took the opportunity to question the banner’s text and also gave their own suggestion.

“Paano naman kaming mga tisoy?” a Facebook user responded with a pensive face emoji.

“Kulang, dapat moreno at morena,” another online user said in response to the banner.

“Ang racist naman po ‘no?” a different Filipino commented.

“Moreno” is also a Filipino term which translates to brown-skinned.