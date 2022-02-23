PhilPost issues stamps honoring golfer Yuka Saso

The Philippine Postal Corporation on Tuesday released special stamps which pay tribute to Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso, the first Filipino to win the U.S. Women’s Open Championship.

Saso personally unveiled the stamps recognizing her historic victory at the 76th U.S. Women’s Open at the Manila Central Post Office.



PhilPost described Yuka’s win at the US. Women’s Open on June 7, 2021 a “stunning triumph.”

“Saso became the first Filipino titleholder of a major golf championship. She was exactly 19 years, 11 months, and 17 days old when she won the championship held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, making her one of the youngest persons in history to win the U.S. Women’s Open. Yuka Saso is tied with Inbee Park who accomplished the same feat at the same age back in 2008,” the agency said.

“The Philippine Postal Corporation memorializes this incredible moment in Philippine sports history on postage stamps. Generations of Filipinos shall hold Yuka Saso’s monumental victory with much pride and gratitude as she played for the Philippine flag,” it added.

The special stamps, which come in four designs, are entitled “Yuka Saso – First Filipino to win the U.S. Women’s Open Championship.”

PhilPost printed 60,000 Stamps (4 designs) and 500 Official First Day Covers.

They are being being sold at P12, P14, P15, P17 denominations in 30 mm x 40 mm stamp size at the Manila Central Post Office.

Saso is currently in the country. She returned to the Philippines last week after two years.

Last November, she made headlines after she chose Japanese citizenship despite representing the Philippines at the Olympic Games this year and in past events.

Filipino fans supported Saso’s decision saying she deserve the best. They also thanked Saso for her successful campaigns for the Philippines.

