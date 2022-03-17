Accordion version of ‘Lupang Hinirang’ in foreign country wows Filipinos

Imagine walking in a foreign country and then suddenly hearing “Lupang Hinirang?”

A Reddit user on Wednesday shared a clip of an individual playing an accordion rendition of the Philippine national anthem while two Filipinos listened.

The clip has been upvoted for 97% and received nine comments so far.

It was originally shared on TikTok by user @sashamayfernandez with the following caption: “He’s really good tho’!!! (clapping and heart emojis)”

The clip showed two Filipino tourists walking to the individual who was playing the instrumental version of the national anthem on an accordion.

The accordion player also accompanied his performance with mini dance steps.

“Mahal kita, Filipino!” he exclaimed in accented English towards the end.

An accordion is a musical instrument that is played by pressing keys on either side while moving the two sides together and apart.

It was invented by German musical instrument maker Friedrich Buschmann in 1822.

Praises for the foreigner musician’s rendition

Some Filipinos praised the musician for the instrumental version of the national anthem.

“I love the way he played our national anthem,” a TikTok user said.

“I will give this man a huge respect,” another online user said.

“Kinilabutan ako bigla,” commented another TikTok user.

Some TikTok users also claimed that the video might be filmed in the country of Georgia, a transcontinental country in Western Asia and Eastern Europe.

“Georgia???” a TikTok user commented with smiling-face-with-hearts emojis.

“Tbilisi, Georgia. Sikat na destination ‘to sa mga Pinoy living in the Middle East dahil visa in arrival tayo dito at mura ang airfare at bilihin,” a Filipino in Reddit wrote.

While the TikTok uploader did not confirm that her video was filmed in Georgia, she previously uploaded a clip of her recent trip to the country in a video she titled “Spent 4 days in Georgia for only 2,5k AED.”

Meanwhile, another Redditor also claimed that playing the national anthem of a country is a “common trick in tourist spots.”

“Tinugtugan din kami ng Lupang Hinirang sa port ng New York papuntang Statue of Liberty,” the user commented.

A different Redditor quipped that the foreigner’s version would be how the national anthem would sound like “if the French invaded us.”

The accordion has been strongly associated with France since at least the 19th century and is considered a symbol of French popular culture.

It is most commonly associated with French cafés and Parisian dance halls.