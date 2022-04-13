Cardinal Advincula to wash feet of election frontliners on Holy Thursday

Cardinal Jose Advincula will celebrate Mass on Holy Thursday by washing the feet of 12 persons who represent the various sectors that play a crucial role in next month’s elections.

The Christian tradition of Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper includes the washing of the feet of selected individuals to recreate what Christ did to his apostles prior to his crucifixion.

Among those whose feet the cardinal will be washing at the Manila Cathedral are three first time voters, two members of the Electoral Board and three officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

There are also three members of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and a member of the press.

More than 65 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9.

The election will give the nation a new president, vice president, 12 senators, and a new term for local officials.

In a pastoral letter released on March 27, the bishops called on voters to elect candidates who will improve the people’s lives, especially the poor and the vulnerable.

“We need competent leaders and lawmakers with sincere intentions to serve the welfare of our communities,” wrote Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan and CBCP President.