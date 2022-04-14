Rundown: Tourist sites, churches, prayer grounds open in Intramuros this Holy Week

The walled city of Intramuros is partially open to visitors on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, according to its updated visitors guide.

The Intramuros Administration released the updated visitor’s guide on Monday, April 11. It also attached a link to a copy of the schedule and guide for Holy Week 2022 on its website.

According to the update as of April 11, the following tourist sites are open on Maundy Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday (April 15).

Fort Santiago

Baluarte de San Diego

NCCA Gallery

On Black Saturday, April 16, only Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego are open.

Most of the tourist sites will be open to the public again on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The following sites are closed on Easter Sunday:

NCCA Gallery

Willman Museum

Instituto Cervantes

Six chapels and prayer grounds that are not normally accessible to the public will also be opened to tourists on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday apart from two other churches.

“On regular days, only the Manila Cathedral and the San Agustin Church are accessible to the public. For this year, we have six other Chapels that were once sites of former churches in Intramuros, some located inside schools or government offices,” the administration said.

Here are the following six chapels:

Shrine of Jesus, Divine Teacher – chapel inside the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

Santa Rita Chapel – chapel of Mapua University

Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel – chapel of the Lyceum of the Philippines University

Letran Chapel – chapel of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran

Matthew’s Chapel – chapel of the Bureau of Internal Revenue

Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine – located in Fort Santiago

Moreover, they also installed Via Crusis or the Stations of the Cross along the stretch of General Luna Street on both days. They can be found from the Beaterio Street to Muralla (on the side of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila).

In a message, IA hoped that devotees and tourists can celebrate their Holy Week traditions in the Walled City.

“Lent is an important period for Filipinos, whether for reasons of faith, to rest or to bond with one’s family, friends and community. Pilgrims and tourists are all welcome during the Holy Week in Intramuros and invited to experience this important Philippine tradition,” the administration said.

IA added that these initiatives are pushed through in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, the Manila Cathedral and the San Agustin Parish Church with the support of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of the City of Manila.