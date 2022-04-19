‘Do it yourself’: Banking firm’s cybersecurity tip for ATM withdrawal goes viral

A banking institution was perceived to throw a “shade” at some 2022 presidential bets who appeared in a press conference on Easter Sunday.

The social media accounts of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) on Monday reminded its clients to never ask anyone to withdraw cash for them in automated teller machines (ATM) as part of its “#BPIcybersecuriTips.”

The “#BPIcybersecuriTips” is a campaign of the bank to help clients spot cybercriminals and protect their accounts from scamming and hacking done through technology.

“Walang dapat mag-withdraw… para sa’yo! If you really need to withdraw, do it yourself. ‘Wag ipagawa sa iba,” the bank’s page said with a woman-gesturing-no emoji.

“Never let anyone use your debit card and know your ATM PIN! Ensure your account’s protection by not sharing sensitive information with anyone,” BPI added.

The post has earned 12,000 comments, 239,000 likes and reactions and 125,000 shares on Facebook so far.

A version of it also appeared on its Twitter account, where it has reached over 5,000 likes as of this writing.

Some Filipinos, mostly supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo, perceived the post as a “shade” to what transpired at a press conference at The Peninsula Manila on Easter Sunday.

I'm loving the shade from BPI! https://t.co/EH3OGLNKIx — Harold Henrison C. Chiu, MD (@88DoubleDragon) April 18, 2022

Yes @TalktoBPI? I know what you did here. 😜 https://t.co/dKboG6rbot — Vidal Esguerra (@mokong1619) April 18, 2022

“Huy @TalktoBPI, salamat sa pag tindig! Hahahaha #IpanaloNa10ParaSaLahat #LeniKikoAllTheWay2022,” wrote another Twitter user.

The ‘withdrawal’

On Sunday, Presidential bets Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Ping Lacson and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales held a press conference where they stressed their commitment to push through with their presidential bid despite lagging in surveys.

They also presented themselves as alternatives to pose a supposed stronger challenge against fellow presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is leading the surveys.

The second strongest, based on the surveys, is Robredo, the lone female presidential bet.

Moreno called on Robredo to “be a hero” by withdrawing from the presidential race.

“If they’re calling for supreme sacrifice, ‘di ba the yellow pink is calling for supreme sacrifice katulad nung sinasabi ni Sec. Norberto Gonzales, when somebody talked to him. Edi ang pinaka supreme sacrifice, if you’re not a good player to win, then you pay the supreme sacrifice, you withdraw. Withdraw, be a hero,” he said.

“Yellow” refers to the Liberal Party’s color, while “pink” referred to Robredo’s campaign color. She is running as an independent candidate despite being the party chairperson.

The Manila mayor ranked third in the Pulse Asia survey last March at 8% while Robredo was at 24%. Marcos was at 56%.

“Hopefully after this press conference, more Filipinos will be enlightened that there are a lot of choices, not just two,” Moreno said.

Robredo previously said that she will not back out of the race after filing her candidacy. According to her, withdrawing her presidential bid would be tantamount to deceiving her supporters.

In response to the controversial presscon, Robredo’s spokesperson, lawyer Barry Gutierrez, said that they wish “every candidate who decides to push through to the end, only the best.”

“From the start, it has been the prerogative of every candidate to continue till the end, the same as it is the choice of a candidate to disregard surveys, rally attendance, endorsements, or any other conventional measure of support,” he said.

“But in making these choices, should we not ask ourselves: Must this assertion be made through bluster and falsehood? Who benefits from such theatrics? What is best for the Filipino people?” Gutierrez added.