‘Please Lord’: Phrase trends as Filipinos vote on high-stakes 2022 polls

The phrase “Please Lord” dominated conversations on Twitter Philippines early Monday as Filipinos vote on the high-stakes national and local elections.

It landed on the top 10 trending topics of Philippines on Monday dawn. It is currently on the top 13 trending topics, amassing more than 29,400 tweets as of writing.

The phrase was used as Filipino voters pray for the 2022 polls. The trending topic was noticed also noticed by Twitter users including journalists.

One of the top Twitter trends in the #Philippines today, as 65 million Filipinos troop to precincts this May 9th to cast their votes for the national elections. Today, we will chart our nation’s course for the next 6 years and beyond. 🇵🇭 Ingat po tayong lahat! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZmKKyOoIWw — Jhesset O. Enano (@JhessetEnano) May 8, 2022

OK pa ba tayo az a nation hahaha pic.twitter.com/8ZF6MKF4e2 — Krixia Subingsubing (@krixiasINQ) May 8, 2022

“Trending ang “Please Lord”. We’re all begging for a break. Please give us this, Lord,” a Filipino tweeted.

Hours before the elections, Filipino online users used the phrase in their tweet where they shared that they are experiencing election anxiety.

“I can’t sleep. Please Lord, give us this Philippines na tapat ang namumuno,” a Twitter user said.

“This elections makes me feel so anxious. Please Lord, let the right leaders win!,” author Neil Jed Castro said.

Some Filipinos, on the other hand, prayed for peaceful and fair elections as well as its outcome while others prayed for the voters and the future of the country.

“Please, Lord. For my future and for those who badly need it,” a Filipino said.

“Please Lord. Lend your moral conscience to the Filipino people,” a Twitter user said.

“Please, Lord, touch the hearts of every Filipino who will vote tomorrow. Vote according to their conscience. Send your holy spirit to them so they can discern the politicians they’re going to vote for God Bless the Philippines Praying for a clean and peaceful election,” another tweeted.

Among the personalities who also prayed for the nation was upcoming “Darna” actress Jane de Leon.

“Please Lord, may You watch over this nation during this time of election. Today is the day, so use your power wisely. #Eleksyon2022,” she tweeted.

Around 65 million registered voters are expected to exercise their right to suffrage and choose the leaders of the nation against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

They are expected to elect the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte who currently holds the highest position in the land. Voters will also elect new vice president, 12 senators, 1 party-list, House members, mayor, vice mayors and councilors.

Reports described this year’s presidential election as the “most divisive” in decades with the potential return to rule of the Marcos family, 36 years after they were toppled in a “people power” uprising.

READ: Prospect of Marcos revival looms as Philippines votes for new president

Presidential hopefuls Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Leni Robredo are currently leading the pre-election preferential surveys, a reminiscent of their tight 2016 vice presidential race where the latter won.

RELATED: Marcos and Robredo lead field ahead of Philippine presidential vote