How tarpaulins, campaign paraphernalia can be of use after elections

The 2022 national and local poll supporters are encouraged to recycle the tarpaulins and paraphernalia following the election for other purposes.

A Twitter user on Monday shared that Filipinos can organize a “recovery facility” for the tarpaulins and turn these into school bags to be distributed to students for the next academic year.

“At aprons (and) organizers para sa mga nagtatrabaho sa palengke, mga ganun,” Arch Lazaro wrote. He also attached sample pictures of campaign paraphernalia that have been sewed as such before.

“UY, TURUAN NIYO KONG MAGTAHI,” he quipped in another tweet.

A different Filipino suggested a group called “Recycle for Leni” or RFL which called on supporters to segregate the tarpaulins or send them to organizations reusing such.

Another Twitter user suggested that tarpaulins can be given to The Plastic Flamingo, a social enterprise upcycling materials.

A different Filipino suggested that the tarpaulins can be reused as coverings or mats in evacuation centers in cases of disasters.

“I suggest gawin silang trapal/banig na ginagamit sa evacuation centers during disaster relief. Siguro, if matatahi nang maganda (with wrong side out para ‘di mukhang bigay ng pulitiko), ok and matibay siya gamitin for that. Livelihood ng mananahi plus donate sa Angat Buhay,” the user said, referring to the Office of the Vice President’s initiative.

Filipino rock musician Dong Abay also called on the volunteers of 2022 bets to collect campaign materials and urged the volunteers to return these tarpaulins to the candidates for recycling.

“Pagkatapos ng eleksyong ito, ang unang proyektong kailangang gawin ng bayan ay ang Tarpaulin Ko, Ligpit Ko.; Ipunin ng volunteers ng mga pulitiko ang mga tarpaulin na nagkalat kahit saan sa Pilipinas at isauli sa mga kandidato. Irecycle kaysa maging basura sa ating kapaligiran,” he tweeted.

During campaigning season, tarpaulins and other election paraphernalia are common to be seen in public places, houses and buildings as people promote their preferred bets.

After the elections, these are taken down and thrown or recycled into the different materials.