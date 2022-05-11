Spotted: Senate’s LinkedIn page posts ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ quote after 2022 polls

The LinkedIn page of the Senate of the Philippines gained attention after it posted a quote from a young adult novel a day after the 2022 national and local elections.

A Twitter user noticed this and shared a screengrab of the post on Tuesday.

“Yun LinkedIn post ng Senate???? Hahahahahaha,” she wrote with a skull emoji.

Yun Linkedin post ng Senate???? hahahahahaha 💀 pic.twitter.com/jaYchVMTJl — Bettina 🌺 (@bonvivantbetina) May 10, 2022

Another Twitter user saw it and commented with an eyes emoji.

“Hahahaha,” he wrote.

A look at the Senate’s LinkedIn profile reveals that the post has earned 21 likes as of this writing.

LinkedIn is a platform primarily used for professional networking and career development.

The text is a quote from Stephen Chbosky’s coming-of-age novel “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

The book follows an introverted and observant teenager named Charlie and how he navigates his freshmen year of high school in a suburb.

It details his style of thinking while navigating between the world of childhood and adulthood and attempts to deal with poignant questions spurred by his interactions with people around him.

The particular quote is from Charlie’s English teacher, Bill, who found out that the boyfriend of Charlie’s sister was hitting her.

“We accept the love that we think we deserve,” Bill told him.

Meanwhile, the Philippines held its 2022 national and local elections on May 9 to elect its next set of leaders.

The incident was marred by reports of faulty vote-counting machines which produced long queues and forced some voters to be in line until ungodly hours.