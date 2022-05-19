Robin Padilla and Robinhood: What netizens are saying about senator-elect’s full name

Quips about actor and senator-elect Robin Padilla‘s real name filled social media after the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) released the list of the top 12 senatorials who won in the 2022 national elections.

The Commission on Elections, sitting as NBOC, proclaimed on Wednesday the new senators whose six-year terms in the Upper Chamber will start on June 30.

A resolution was released to the public which included their first and last names.

Robin was listed as Robinhood C. Padilla.

His real name is Robinhood Ferdinand Padilla, but he is popularly known as Robin Padilla.

The actor’s real name caught the attention of some Filipinos who only learned his full name after it was reported.

“Robinhood nice name,” a Twitter user commented.

Other Twitter users commented “Robinhood” with crying emojis.

There were other Twitter users who are in disbelief after finding out Robin’s real name.

“Robin what?” a Twitter user asked.

Some Filipinos noted that Robin is the namesake of a legendary heroic outlaw in English folklore.

“If this Robinhood doesn’t steal from the rich and give to the poor…” a Twitter user quipped.

“Robinhood, na feeling ko malayo ‘yung ugali sa totoong Robinhood,” another online user commented.

“ROBINHOOD IS A THIEF Y’ALL HAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHA,” exclaimed a different Filipino.

Because of this coincidence, some are hopeful that Robin will live up to his name.

“Robinhood Padilla please live up to your name,” a Twitter user pleaded.

“Robinhood??? He better help the poor then,” commented another Twitter user.

Robinhood is known as a mythical English folk hero who stole from rich travelers to help the poor in society. His stories appealed to the masses because he stood up and outwitted those in power.

Initial literary references in 14th and 15th-century ballads reveal a violent yeoman in Sherwood Forest who lived with his men and frequently clashed with the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Robin said that he will end his showbiz career following his win in the national elections and entrance into public service.

“Mahalaga sa akin magtrabaho na ako para pagtuunan ang mga reporma sa batas,” the Muslim celebrity was quoted as saying before.

The actor has been vocal in supporting charter change or the Constitutional reform as well as the government’s shift to federalism in which regional states will have more autonomy over raising their own revenues, determining their own legislation and choosing development economic models, among others.

“Hinihingi ko po sa inyo, mga kapatid ko sa Senado, atin pong bigyan ng pagkakataon ang reporma. Hinihingi na po ito. Ang nakaparaming [hinaing] patungkol sa suweldo, trabaho, edukasyon — lahat po ‘yan nakasalalay kung atin pong haharapin ang reporma sa ating Saligang Batas,” Robin added.

During the campaign period, he vowed to push for federalism, anti-criminality measures, a crackdown on illegal drugs and legislating community policing.

Based on his website, Robin said his platforms will focus on the “poor, Muslims and Christians, voters and micro and small entrepreneurs.”

Robin, who has no knowledge about policy-making, said that he will tap defeated senatorial bet Salvador Panelo as “legislative consultant, adviser, mentor.”

