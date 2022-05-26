Why Toni Gonzaga’s ‘Roar’ cover video is gaining social media buzz

A screenshot of Toni Gonzaga‘s video of her cover of Katy Perry’s “Roar” earned some buzz online.

Toni released this music video on YouTube on Wednesday, May 25, which was also the day of proclamation for the next president and vice president of the country.

The video can be accessed on the video-sharing service.

News5 later picked this up and reported it on Facebook.

“Inilabas ni Toni Gonzaga ngayong Miyerkoles, May 25 ang music video para sa ginawa niyang cover sa hit song ni Katy Perry na ‘Roar.’ Matatandaang madalas kantahin ito ni Gonzaga sa mga caravan at kampanya ng BBM-Sara tandem nitong 2022 elections,” the news post reads.

One of the news agency’s screenshots of the video was soon talked about on the platform.

Filipino social media users then tried to decipher the meaning of the video in the comments section.

“BEHHH THE SHADE OF IT ALL,” one user said.

Others also viewed the lyric to be appropriate to her current situation.

“Korik na korik ang lyrics,” another user said.

A few of them, meanwhile, shared condolences in jest due to the black-and-white colors of the screenshot.

Toni and her husband Paul Soriano were vocal supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., president-elect, and Sara Duterte, vice president-elect, along with the rest of the UniTeam alliance, since the start of the campaign season.

The former even performed and guest-hosted in most of the UniTeam campaign rallies.

Such political views eventually led her to become a polarizing figure in politics and entertainment.

Marcos yesterday said he feels sorry for Toni, whom he called “kawawa” (pitiful) for having been the subject of much bashing online after her appearances on the campaign stage and endorsement of the UniTeam’s campaign.

Her renditions of Roar and Sia’s hit song “Titanium” also became a popular subject for memes and TikTok videos.

Proclamation Day

Toni and Paul were among the guests spotted during the formal proclamation of Marcos and Duterte at the Batasang Pambansa’s plenary hall yesterday.

Based on reports, prior to his proclamation, Marcos was seen introducing both of them to his mother Imelda Marcos.

Marcos reportedly informed his mother that it was Paul who did all the advertisements for his successful campaign.

A joint session of Congress as the National Board of Canvassers proclaimed him the winner of the presidential race with 31,629,783 votes.

Duterte, his running-mate, was also proclaimed vice president-elect with 32,208,417 votes.