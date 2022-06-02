Karen Davila tweets about victory after viral ANC interview

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila shared her thoughts about victory after a lawmaker quipped about her supposedly migrating from the Philippines if Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wins the 2022 elections.

The veteran reporter interviewed Sen. Imee Marcos, elder sister of the president-elect, on ANC’s “Headstart” on Wednesday.

Davila greeted the lawmaker at the start of the program, which the latter reciprocated.

“It’s nice to see you’re still here in the Philippines,” Imee instantly quipped.

The journalist laughed but responded, “Well, first of all, congratulations.”

“Akala ko magma-migrate ka ‘pag nanalo ang Marcos!” the senator interjected.

“Hoping always for the best for the country,” Davila said to Imee.

The senator thanked Davila and said they “need that,” exclaiming “UniTeam” in the end.

The clip gained the attention of Marcos supporters who praised the lawmaker for dropping such comments on air.

Davila responded to a Facebook user whose post is now unavailable. A Twitter user shared a supposed screenshot of it before its deletion.

“Nyahahahaha buo ang araw ko nice one Imee idol na kita hehehe,” the Facebook user reportedly wrote.

To which Davila responded: “Let me set the record straight on this one. Sen. Imee Marcos on #ANCHeadstart joked about me still being in the PH after her brother’s victory to which I replied… ‘ALWAYS HOPING FOR THE BEST FOR THE COUNTRY.’ Yan po ang sagot ko.”

“Napikon po ba ako? Hindi po. Sen. Imee Marcos also sent me an apology by text after the show. All good. Salamat!” she added.

The journalist also shared the full portion of the introduction amid the circulating spliced videos that do not contain her response to the senator.

“SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT. I am posting this because some are maliciously posting this video without my response,” Davila said.

After the interview, Davila also took to Twitter to share her thoughts about victory.

“In victory, resist the temptation to gloat. Graciousness is a class act,” she wrote.

Davila’s post has gained 62,600 likes, over 8,000 retweets and more than 1,260 quote tweets so far.

“Gloat” is defined as “to observe or think about something with triumphant and often malicious satisfaction, gratification, or delight.”