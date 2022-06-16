Swirls and ruffles: Designer shares Sara Duterte-Carpio’s gown for inauguration

Davao-based fashion designer Silverio Anglacer released a glimpse of what vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio will wear in her oathtaking which is earlier than the traditional date.

The outgoing mayor of Davao City will take her oath as the 15th vice president on June 19, which is eleven days before the expected inauguration of the country’s incoming leaders.

The 1987 Constitution states that the incumbent president and vice president’s term will end at the noon of June 30.

Duterte-Carpio chose an earlier date as she wanted to attend president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s oathtaking, which will be held at the National Museum grounds in Manila.

She also said she wanted to honor her fellow Davaoneños by letting them witness her inauguration personally.

“The Dabawenyos’ patience made me the public servant that I am today, it is only fitting to honor them the opportunity to witness the oathtaking,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement before.

She has been Davao City’s mayor since 2016, and from 2010 to 2013.

Despite her early oathtaking, Duterte-Carpio said that her work as vice president would only start on June 30.

The presidential daughter will wear a creation of Anglacer who has designed many of her gowns before, including the Filipiniana gown she wore when she attended her father’s inauguration.

The designer was also responsible for creating many of her formal clothing in the 2022 campaign.

Anglacer shared a sketch of Duterte-Carpio’s inauguration gown and accompanied it with the hashtag “#MadeToOrderOnly.”

The gown is a Filipiniana with ruffles from the waist down in front.

Swirls can also be seen accentuating the left sleeve from the observer’s point of view, as well as the edge of the right sleeve.

Duterte-Carpio’s oath-taking will happen at 4:30 p.m. across the Davao City Hall. It will be held after the inaugural mass at the San Pedro Cathedral.

She will be sworn in by her former professor, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.