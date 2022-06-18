Quips about Juan Ponce Enrile outliving Pinoys amid chief presidential legal counsel appointment

(Updated 4:53 p.m.) “Outliving his own retirement age,” “genius” and “enabler” are some sentiments and labels that were expressed by the public following former senator Juan Ponce Enrile’s appointment as chief presidential legal counsel.

Enrile, 98, who retired from public service in 2016, was appointed as the chief presidential legal counsel on Friday, June 17, for the incoming administration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Enrile was the former defense secretary of the president-elect’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. He also had an instrumental role at the start of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution which ousted the late president.

“Enrile is about to become an enabler of a fascist Marcos regime for the second time within sixty years…May he also witness another Marcos downfall. This time, the people would [not] let him go, no matter his seemingly elder age,” Carwyn Candila, former League of Filipino Students national spokesperson said in a tweet.

Another Twitter user pointed out Enrile’s 2014 graft and corruption raps and him being allowed to bail.

“If Enrile is capable of being FM Jr’s Presidential Legal Counsel, he is well enough to go to jail,” the user said.

“Apparently, he’s now doing away with it. Enrile should be brought back to detention,” he added.

Enrile was charged with graft and corruption for allegedly being involved in the pork barrel scam. The Supreme Court allowed him to bail in 2015 due to “health and humanitarian reasons.” The same doctrine was also applied to Marcos Jr.’s mother Imelda Marcos, who was convicted of seven counts of graft.

Another Twitter user, which appeared to be an account showing the things and events being outlived by Enrile, narrated this new milestone of the former senate president.

“Juan Ponce Enrile outlives his own retirement. He was named as president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Presidential Legal Counsel, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte’s own right-hand lizard man, Salvador Panelo,” the user said.

On the matter of longevity, a Filipino likened Enrile to Bible characters such as Moses.

“Getting Juan Ponce Enrile as Presidential Legal Counsel is a stellar move. Who better than the man who drafted the Ten Commandments?” the Filipino said.

By the time Marcos Jr. concludes his term, Enrile will be 104 years old. It is “amazing,” said outgoing senator Panfilo Lacson in a tweet.

Amazing! At 98, Juan Ponce Enrile could be in the Guinness World Records forever for being the oldest government official when he steps down at age 104 in 2028, if he is not there yet at his present age. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) June 17, 2022

Along with Enrile’s appointment, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra will be appointed as the incoming Solicitor General of the incoming Marcos Jr. administration.