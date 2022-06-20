Tributes pour in for Filipino lawyer shot in US

Condolences and words of sympathies poured in as several personalities and the public mourned the death of the visiting Filipino lawyer who was shot in Philadelphia, USA.

Lawyer John Albert Laylo, 36, passed away on Monday morning, according to a tweet by her sister.

Laylo died due to a gunshot, with a bullet hitting his head, according to reports.

“Truly saddened to hear the news about the passing of Atty. Jal. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. I pray that they may find comfort during this time of grief,” human rights lawyer and former senatorial candidate Chel Diokno said in a tweet.

“I also hope that justice will be served to whoever is behind this gruesome killing…Rest in Peace, Jal,” he added.

Laylo was one of Diokno’s students from the first batch of law graduates from De La Salle College of Law, according to Diokno, who is the dean of the said college, in a separate tweet.

Once a part of Sen. Leila de Lima’s legislative team, she described Laylo as “a man of high energy and vibrant spirit.”

She wished his family stability and peace of mind.

“No words can ease the pain that you are feeling right now but I pray that Jal’s beautiful memories will give you comfort in this difficult time,” she said.

A Twitter account that appeared to report shootings and crimes around Philadelphia meanwhile called for justice for Laylo.

In a Tweet, Thea Laylo, his sister, said that the late lawyer will be an organ donor.

“So as one final mission, he will be donating his organs to those who need [them.] My brother may no longer be with us, but I shall find peace in the thought that at least somewhere in the world, a piece of him is alive and beating,” she said.

According to the Philippines’ Consul General in New York City Elmer Cato, John Albert and his mother were on their way to the airport to catch their flight to Chicago when the Uber vehicle they are riding is suddenly fired upon.

Cato, who has been in touch with the family since after the incident, assured them that they will do everything to bring the lawyer home as soon as possible,

“After talking to his mom, Leah, I went up to see Attorney Jal. He had been pronounced dead an hour earlier. I said a prayer for him and assured him that we will do everything we can to bring him home as soon as possible. @teddyboylocsin @PHinNewYork @[email protected]@slyarriola,” he said in a Tweet.

Earlier, Cato assured that they are in touch with police authorities in Philadelphia, to “bring the perpetrator to justice.”