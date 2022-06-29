‘Salamat, VP Leni’: Thank you messages pour in for Robredo on send-off day

Phrases and keywords related to Vice President Leni Robredo trended on local Twitter as she left her Quezon City office on Wednesday, June 29.

Robredo left the Quezon City Reception House, to give her successor, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, more time to transition to her new role as the new second-highest leader of the land. Duterte will also be holding office at the same office.

Before she left her office, Robredo’s security detail gave her an official send-off while her staff clapped and bid her farewell.

Video footage of this moment was reported on social media.

WATCH: VP Leni Robredo leaves the Office of the Vice President for the last time. She says she will be focusing on her NGO Angat Buhay starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lFeu3eE4e5 — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) June 29, 2022

Robredo’s painting was also put up on the wall of paintings of former vice presidents of the Philippines.

Prior to this, on June 28, the outgoing vice president held a small gathering in her office to formally thank her staff and units for their services for the past six years.

Photos of this emotional event were uploaded on Robredo’s Facebook page.

Following the send-off, the phrases “VP Leni”, “TOTGA (the one that got away,” “best leader” and other related keywords reached the trending topics on local Twitter.

Her supporters also expressed their gratitude to Robredo on social media. Some said they were saddened that the vice president’s term ended.

“The GOAT,” Gab Pangilinan said, referring to the vice president. GOAT means “greatest of all time.”

“And so Leni Robredo will be leaving today not just her office but her legacy – professionalism, respect for democracy, and a better Office of the Vice President than when she took it,” lawyer Jesus Falcis said on Facebook.

“Iba ang glow pag malinis ang konsensya at busilak ang damdamin. Thank you, VP Leni!” a user tweeted.

Some online users shared an edited video of Robredo’s inauguration six years ago and juxtaposed it with a video of her leaving the Quezon City Reception House for the last time.

does it ever drive you crazy? just how fast the night changes.. 😭 thank you for the wonderful 6 years, VP Leni. walang pagsisisi. lagi’t lagi. pic.twitter.com/SSNjRuinSf — ‎ًel (@honeyedpuffs) June 29, 2022

Others, meanwhile, were tearful and emotional in their posts.

“Ugh naluha ako. Back to stage 1: denial. Thank you, VP sa tapat na serbisyo!” one Redditor said.

“Who’s crying at work upon seeing VP Leni leaving the OVP for the last time? huhu Mabuhay ka, our Best VP Leni Robredo!” one Twitter user said.

Robredo will leave the Office of the Vice President with the highest rating from the Commission on Audit for the fourth year in a row.

During her last press conference, the outgoing vice president told reporters that she has no regrets about all the events that happened during the campaign.

“Yung 2022 kasi, ’yun talaga ’yung pinakakakaiba, kasi nakita ko talaga ’yung power of volunteerism, na sobrang gaan para sa amin ’yung campaign. So sa akin, wala akong regrets at all. Gaya ng sabi ko, kung kailangan ko siyang gawin ulit, knowing na matatalo ako in the end, gagawin ko pa rin,” Robredo was quoted in a report as saying.