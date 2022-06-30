Violent protests? Mobile users near Marcos inauguration site receive SMS before ceremony

Is there a violent protest planned for the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr?

A reporter on the ground shared that some individuals near the National Museum received a text message advising them to be careful of supposed violent protests by communists.

DZRH reporter Christian Maño on Thursday shared a picture of the message with his caption:

“Mensahe o text blast na natanggap ng ilang mobile users na kasalukuyang nasa kalapit na lugar ng National Museum sa Maynila kung saan gagawin ang inagurasyon ng PBBM.”

— Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) June 30, 2022

Marcos will take oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

Protest of some progressive groups was initially slated at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

However, on Thursday morning, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general Renato Reyes said that the protest will be moved to the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila. He also vowed peaceful conduct of the rally program.

“In consideration of the peaceful holding of the rally program, and to avoid any untoward incident with Marcos supporters, and upon the request of the PNP, we have decided to move our rally venue to Plaza Miranda at 9am today,” he tweeted on Thursday morning.

“The venue holds historic significance in the anti-dictatorship struggle and is also a designated freedom park. The protest will be a counter-point to the Marcos inauguration. It will highlight our continuing fight against historical revisionism and for the people’s demands,” Reyes added.

His tweet runs counter to the text blast claiming there will be a violent protest.

Scenes on the ground also show protesters holding various placards ahead of Marcos’ inauguration. They are appealing for land reform, protesting against online censorship and regularization of contractual workers, among others.

— Franco Luna (@francoIuna) June 30, 2022

Authorities urged protesters to hold rallies in freedom parks such as the Plaza Miranda, Plaza Dilao, Plaza Moriones and Liwasang Bonifacio.