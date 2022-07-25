Personalities who showcased ethnic designs, local traditional textiles at SONA 2022

Aside from what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had to say about his plans and priorities for the country during his first State of the Nation Address, some Filipinos also anticipated the dresses worn by different personalities who arrived at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 25.

Like in the previous SONAs, some of the attendees chose to grace the red carpet with ethnic-inspired ensembles and dresses made of local textiles.

Here are the personalities whose outfits featured ethnic designs and Philippine traditional fabrics:

Sara Duterte

To represent the tribe of Davao City, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara donned a Bagobo Tagabawa ethnic outfit. She borrowed the dress from Bae Sheirelle Anino, the Tagabawa tribe’s deputy mayor in Davao City.

Pia Cayetano

Sen. Pia Cayetano sported an outfit made from woven Yakan fabric designed by O.J Hoffer, a designer from Cebu. Yakan fabric is a local handwoven fabric of Zamboanga City worn by the Yakan tribe of Mindanao.

Marga Nograles

Marga Nograles wore a terno that was hand woven and hand beaded by the TBOLI Tribe of Lake Sebu and Maguindanao Tribe of South Cotabato. It features the Inaul, the traditional woven cloth of the Maguindanaon.

Risa Hontiveros

With Joel Acebuche’s Filipiniana style, Sen. Risa Hontiveros pays respect to the baro’t saya attire but with a twist. Featured on the outfit is Lumban, Laguna hand embroidery and traditional piña fabric from Aklan.

Nancy Binay

Sen. Nancy Binay was dressed in a classic Filipiniana terno designed by local artist Randy Ortiz. The terno is made entirely of Aklan-made piña fabric. In addition to sampaguita cuts fashioned from piña cloth on the front and back, the sleeves feature callado embroidery.